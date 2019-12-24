All of the Shows Netflix Cancelled in 2019

If you’re a fan of a Netflix original series then you’ve probably learned this the hard way: don’t get too attached. The streaming services has something of a reputation for cancelling series — even fan-favorite ones — after few seasons. While that is largely just a natural of extension of just how much television Netflix puts out, 2019felt like a particularly brutal year for television cancellations. Over the course of the year, Netflix announced the end of at least 25 series — nearly double what was canceled in 2018.

And on that list are some major losses for fans. The end of Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Punisher were both hard losses for fans of Marvel’s television offerings while the cancellation of The OA actually resulted in a protest of sorts as a fan of the Brit Marling’ starring series launched an all-out boycott of Netflix when the series was not given a third season.

So, as we close out 2019, here’s a look back at the shows that Netflix cancelled in 2019. Now, it’s important to note that we did not include shows whose ending was announced in 2018 for final seasons to air in 2019. The series’ included in this list all had announcements about their fates in 2019, even with many not airing their final episode until after the New Year. Read on to see what got the axe in 2019 and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Fuller House

One of Netflix’s early cancellations in 2019 was Fuller House. The Full House follow-up series was renewed by the streaming giant for a season five but made it clear that the fifth season would be the series’ last.

The new series has already had four heartfelt seasons starring most of the original cast. The reboot follows D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) as she winds up in the same tragic situation as her father did in the original series. After the death of her husband, D.J. is left to care for her three children. Thankfully, her best friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and her sister, Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), move in to help care for the family.

Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin all reprise their original characters: Danny Tanner, Jesse Katsopolis, Joey Gladstone, and Becky Katsopolis. Scott Weinger’s Steve Hale is also a recurring character on the show.

The first half of the final season premiered on December 6, 2019 and the second half will premiere in 2020.

Travelers

Another early cancellation, Netflix dropped the axe on Travelers afterthree seasons. Travelers star Eric McCormack took to social media at the time to share the news with fans, but it wasn’t all glum, as he also thanked the fan base for supporting the show and for such a positive response to season 3.

“Hey my fellow Travelers,” McCormack said. “First of all, let me say a huge thank you for your ravenous response to season 3 worldwide. It’s been really gratifying for all of us. A lot of you have been asking about the possibility of a season 4, but many of you have been saying ‘look, if this is it what a moving, and surprising, and profound ending it is’. Well, I’m afraid it is.”

Jessica Jones

The last of Marvel’s Netflix series, Jessica Jones was also a casualty of 2019. The series was cancelled in February ahead of it’s third season with the announcement coming along with an announcement that The PUnisher wouldn’t be returning, either.

Netflix released a statement to Deadline at the time about the shows’ double cancellation shortly after a cryptic post by Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle) left fans questioning the status of The Punisher.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Netflix began. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.”

Continuing, Netflix confirmed Jessica Jones was being chopped and that its third season will still air at a yet-announced date.

“In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” Netflix revealed. “We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others.”

“We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

The Punisher

The Punisher was cancelled in February at the same time as Jessica Jones.

For fans of Netflix’s “Defendersverse” shows, the news wasn’t entirely unexpected. After Disney CEO Bob Iger previously confirmed limited series featuring Marvel characters would, in fact, appear on Disney+ most assumed it was a matter of time before the House of Mouse worked on getting all of their properties back under one umbrella.

Friends From College

Friends From College, which starred Cobie Smulders, Keegan-Michael Key, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage, Jae Suh Park and Billy Eichner, was cancelled shortly after its second season debuted on Netflix.

One Day at a Time

This one at least has a silver lining. Netflix cancelled One Day at a Time after three seasons earlier this year, but thanks to a fan uproar, the series ended up finding a new home on the CBS-owned Pop network.

Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet is another show that surprisingly got the axe from Netflix in 2019. The streaming platform has decided not to renew the series after it’s third season of 10 episodes dropped March 29th. It’s a surprising move from the streaming giant, with the showing being one of the service’s tentpole properties in original programming with an all-star cast including Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. THR first reported the news.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” Netflix said in a statement. “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”

The Ranch

Netflix canceled the fan-favorite comedy show, The Ranch, after three full seasons. The show had already filmed 20 new episodes, which will debut in two 10-episodes batches over the course of 2019 and 2020.

The Ranch follows the son of a Colorado rancher, who returns home from his semi-pro football career to run his family business. The series initially debuted on the streaming service in 2016, and boasts a cast that also includes Sam Elliot, Debra Winger, and Dax Shepard. Danny Masterson initially starred in the series as Rooster, but was fired due to sexual harassment allegations. His character was subsequently killed off of the show in the second half of Season Three.

Lucifer

After being saved from cancellation when Fox dropped the axe after Season 3, Netflix announced earlier this year that Lucifer would come to an end on its service after Season 5.

Lucifer, which is based on the Vertigo Comics series of the same name, follows the titular fallen angel (Tom Ellis) as he abandons Hell to live amongst humans on Earth. He proceeds to run a nightclub in Los Angeles, while also becoming a consultant for the LAPD. The show initially ran on FOX for three seasons, before being canceled to quite a lot of backlash. After months of fans campaigning to “save” the series, Netflix picked it up, and recently debuted its fourth season.

The original, 10-episode order for the final season was ultimately extended to 16 episodes and is set to debut in 2020.

Chambers

Chambers, one of Netflix’s supernatural horror series, was canceled after one season. The series stars Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn.

“Chambers will not return for a second season,” the streaming network said in a statement (via Deadline). “We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale. We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose.”

The series follows Sasha Yazzie (Sivian Alyra Rose), a teenager who gets a heart transplant, who soon becomes consumed with the mystery surrounding her donor. She starts being haunted by unexplained visions, and as the visions grow more troublesome and happen more often, she begins to unravel the horrifying circumstances and conspiracy that led to the donor’s mysterious death. Thurman and Goldwyn played the parents of Becky (Lilliya Reid), the girl whose heart Sasha ends up receiving.

The Rain

In the Danish Netflix original series The Rain, two siblings emerge from a bunker six years after a terrifying, rain-carried virus has wiped out almost all human beings in Scandinavia and, with civilization in tatters, the siblings and a group of other young survivors set out on a mission across Denmark and Sweden to find not only a safe place, but to find their father who might be able to provide a cure to the devastating virus. Now, after two seasons and 14 episodes on the streaming service, Netflix announced earlier this year that The Rain has been renewed for a third and final season.

The announcement came in the form of a tweet from Netflix’s See What’s Next account, but it’s not clear when the third and final season will air, but if it follows the schedule for the first two seasons, fans can likely expect the final season to drop sometime in May 2020.

Tuca and Bertie

Tuca & Bertie, the animated series from creator Lisa Hanawalt, was cancelled after only one season on Netflix,. The acclaimed series was a comedy about the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan, and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird. Tuca & Bertie found out that they will not be moving forward on the same day that Designated Survivor, a former ABC series that was rescued by the streaming service last year, learned that they would not be coming back next season either.

Designated Survivor

After saving the series from cancellation by ABC, the revival of Designated Survivor was very short lived. The streaming giant Netflix announced that the Kiefer Sutherland series was cancelled after picking up the 10-episode Season 3, killing all hopes for a fourth season.

Trinkets

Netflix announced in July morning that Trinkets would be getting a second and final season, consisting of 10 episodes. The new installment is currently set to launch sometime in 2020, with filming taking place in Portland, Oregon.

13 Reasons Why

Netflix announced in August that the third season of 13 Reasons Why would be released on August 23rd. Shortly after, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that an early fourth season renewal had been handed out by Netflix, but that it would mark the final season of the series.

She’s Gotta Have It

The streaming service made the call in July to cancel She’s Gotta Have It, the updated TV adaptation of Spike Lee‘s feature film of the same name, after just two seasons.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

Grace and Frankie

Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, is set to air its sixth season in January, but there is already more of the series in store. Netflix announced on Wednesday that Grace and Frankie had been renewed for a seventh and final season. The 16-episode final season will take the overall episode count of Grace and Frankie to a whopping 94, the most of any Netflix original series.

Fonda and Tomlin will return for the final season alongside co-stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry.

The OA

Netflix canceled sci-fi/drama series The OA after just two seasons, much to fan disappointment.

Variety dropped the announcement that The OA has been canceled. In the report, we also got the following statement from Netflix, regarding the show’s end, and well wishes for The OA creators Britt Marling and Zal Batmanglij:

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of ‘The OA,’ and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

No Good Nick

Netflix ended the run of No Good Nick after just one season. The series, whose season had been divided into two parts, starred Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart and Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin.

In No Good Nick, Hart and Astin play Liz and Ed Thompson, parents who welcome Nicole Patterson (Siena Agudong) into their home and family after Nicole — Nick for short — presents herself as an orphan with the Thompsons as her closest living relatives. In reality, Nick is a teen con artist planning to rob the Thompsons in order to get revenge on the family for unknowingly ruining her life however, as Nick get to know the family she begins to question whether she can go through with the plan.

No Good Nick originally received a 20-episode order last September. The first 10 episode were released on April 15, 2019 with the second 10 released on August 5, 2019. In addition to Hart, Astin, and Agudong, the series featured Lauren Lindsey Donzis and Kamala Epstein in the main cast.

GLOW

Following its successful third installment earlier this year, GLOW has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Netflix made the announcement of GLOW‘s renewal/ending in September, tweeting out a video of clips from throughout the first three seasons of the series. The end of the minute-long video brought up the words, “Feel the GLOW one last time,” nodding that things were coming to an end.

Bojack Horseman

Adult animation mainstay BoJack Horseman, one of the first true original hits for Netflix, is set to air its final season. Netflix announced that the upcoming sixth season of BoJack Horseman will in fact be its last. Part one of the final season was released on October 25th, followed by part two on January 31, 2020. So in just a few months, the story of BoJack will officially be over.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter, releasing the trailer for the final season of BoJack Horseman. Through it’s NX Twitter account, the streaming service wrote, “Prepare your emotions, the final season of BoJack Horseman starts October 25th, with part 2 coming January 31st.”

Dear White People

Netflix announced in October that Dear White People was being brought back for a fourth and final season on the streaming service. This will bring the story of the students at Winchester University to a close, likely sometime in 2020.

The fourth season, referred to by Netflix as Volume 4, will consist of a total of 10 episodes. Justin Simien will return as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser.

Netflix made the announcement with a video that featured one of the show’s stars, Marque Richardson, video calling his co-stars to break the news to them. With the majority of the core cast on screen, Richardson exclaims, “I brought you all here to tell you Dear White People will be back for a fourth and final season!”

Anne With an E

Netflix pulled the plug to Anne With an E in November, a joint production between the streaming giant and CBC. The third season — which is expected to hit Netflix in January — will serve as the show’s last.

“We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne with an E to viewers around the world,” the studios said in a statement provided to EW. “We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey.”

Dark

The German sci-fi thriller sometimes compared to Stranger Things, Dark was given a third and final season renewal in 2019. The series follows the aftermath of a child’s disappearance which exposes the sercrets and hidden connections among four estranged families as they slowly unravel a sinister, multi-generation-spanning time travel conspiracy.