Netflix Adding Another Fan-Favorite USA Series Following Suits Success

Suits was the biggest streaming success of 2023, and Netflix is looking to replicate the formula with another long-running dramedy from USA Network. While Suits had been available on Peacock for years, it hit insane new heights when it was added to Netflix. The popular law series broke streaming record after streaming record, becoming one of the most-watched shows of all time for any streaming service. It seems as though Netflix and NBCUniversal are hoping that success can be replicated, at least to some degree, with Monk.

The Tony Shalhoub-starring series ran for eight seasons on USA from 2002 through 2009. Peacock recently released a feature film continuation of the story, with the main cast all reprising their roles. Monk is one of USA's most beloved TV shows and it will now be made available on the most popular streaming service around.

Netflix recently announced all of the movies and TV shows arriving throughout the month of February, and Monk was on the list. All eight seasons of Monk are hitting Netflix on February 5th. The series will still be available on Peacock.

Unlike Suits, Monk will be hitting Netflix as a complete series. When Suits was added to Netflix, only eight of the show's nine seasons made the trip, so TV fans binging the series couldn't watch it from start to finish. Each of Monk's episodes is going to be on Netflix. The only part of the series that won't be available on Netflix is the recently released feature film on Peacock.

Coming Soon to Netflix

Monk is one of the most notable titles coming to Netflix in February, but it's far from the only one. Other popular shows like My Wife and Kids and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are also hitting the service next month. The biggest day for new additions, however, is at the start of the month. Here's the full list of movies and shows being added to Netflix on February 1st:

