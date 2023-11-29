New Suits Series Gets Major Update, Potential Title

The Suits spinoff is expected to be set in Los Angeles and take place "in the same timeframe" as the original show.

Suits ran on USA Network for nine seasons, starting in 2011 and ending in 2019. All 134 episodes are available to stream on Netflix and Peacock, which gave the show an unexpected resurgence. In fact, the series spent a chunk of this year dominating the streaming charts. Back in October, it was announced that a new Suits series was in development with NBCUniversal working alongside series creator Aaron Korsh. Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios and UCP, spoke at the U.K. industry conference Content London this week and teased new details about the Suits spinoff, which is expected to be set in Los Angeles and take place "in the same timeframe" as the original series.

"We are working on it right now," Springborn shared, referring to the show as "Suits L.A." However, a source told Variety that Suits L.A. is not the title of the new series. "It's so fun and happy," Springborn added.

During the conference, Springborn went on to explain that continuing an already-explored world like Suits was a draw for buyers. "A lot of streamers are looking for ongoing series, things that feel easy to watch," she said. "Our show Suits is incredibly huge on Netflix."

"It is amazing looking people in great clothes but at the core of it you can't have a show that's successful with just that," Springborn added. "It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it, and be a continuing series that everyone wants?"

Springborn also referred to the Suits spinoff as a "prestigural," which is a combination of "prestige drama" and "procedural." "Someone said [it] to me the other day and I was like, 'OK, I've never heard this before I think that's clear,'" she shared.

What Was Suits' First Spinoff?

Suits also had a spinoff series that ran for only 10 episodes. The show was called Pearson and followed Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson to Chicago. The only season of the series debuted in 2019 and was recently added to Peacock's streaming lineup.

"Looking to atone for her past, disbarred powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson leaves her New York City law firm for the down-and-dirty politics of the Windy City," reads Peacock's description of Pearson. "The cast, led by Gina Torres, includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, and Isabel Arraiza."

Is the Next Suits Spinoff a Sequel?

The new Suits series reportedly isn't going to be a reboot or sequel to the original series nor will it be a legitimate spinoff like the short-lived Pearson. According to the original report from Deadline, the new show is going to be an offshoot that sets up new characters while taking place in the same overall universe similar to shows like CSI, NCIS, and Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise.

Currently, it's unclear if the series will air on USA Network like its predecessor.