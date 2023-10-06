Suits Continues Historic Streaming Run and Breaks an All-Time Record

The Suits success story isn't over just yet. Miraculously, USA Network's law drama, which went off the air in 2019, has been far and away the biggest hit in the world of streaming this year. Since being added to Netflix (in addition to streaming on Peacock), Suits has become an absolute behemoth online, breaking streaming record after streaming record throughout the summer. With the latest batch of streaming data from Nielsen, Suits set its most important record yet, becoming one of the most popular streaming shows of all time.

Nielsen's latest numbers, which measure streaming data for the week of September 4th through September 10th, reveal another weekly win for Suits. That makes 12 weeks as the biggest title in streaming, which is now the most for any show since the Top 10 data started being recorded in 2020.

The previous record-holder was Netflix's Ozark, which won a total of 11 weeks on Nielsen's charts. Those 11 weeks were spread out across the show's multiple seasons. Suits, on the other hand, has stayed atop the charts for 12 consecutive weeks. In the history of Nielsen's data, only 11 different shows have topped charts for five weeks or more.

Suits Revival Series

With as big as Suits has been over the summer, and as hyper-focused as Hollywood as been on reboots in recent years, it wouldn't be very surprising to hear of a potential Suits reboot or revival. Unfortunately for those hoping to see more Suits in the future, there's nothing in the works. At least, not yet.

"Let me say right off that there is no Suits reboot or anything in the works," series creator Aaron Korsh said on social media during a recent Q&A. "{The Writers' Guild of America] strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we could have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing..."

Series executive producer Gene Klein spoke to TVLine about the surprising Suits success, and he admitted that he's expecting to be contacted about a reboot at some point, though he's not sure if anything will actually come out of that.

"I've mentioned to Aaron that — in this era of reboots and reunions and all that other stuff — that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."