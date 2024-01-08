Suits Cast Reunites at the Golden Globes Following Netflix Success

Last night's Golden Globe Awards gave fans a chance to celebrate some of their favorite TV shows and movies from 2023 -- including a show that wasn't actually making any new episodes during that year. Suits, the USA Network series that proved an unlikely sensation in 2023, was well-represented, too, with cast members Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty reuniting to present the Best Drama Series award at the show. It was a bit of an upgrade from the original announcement, which had Adams and Macht presenting together, but made no mention of Torres and Rafferty. (For those interested, Succession took the award home, along with another trophy for star Kieran Culkin.)

The enormous success of Suits on Netflix has created a lot of buzz. A spinoff is reportedly in the works (unrelated to Pearson, the short-lived sequel that Torres fronted in 2019).

"I think it's all in early stages," Adams told Variety during the Globes festivities last night. "It's a show in the 'Suits' universe, like a 'Suits L.A.' Anyway, our fearless showrunner Aaron [Korsh is] working on that. If I got the phone call, I'd be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people."

Suits, which was a modest hit during its run on TV, enjoyed massive success on Netflix in 2023, becoming one of the streamer's most-watched shows and the best-performing series that wasn't created for Netflix. Originally airing on USA, it ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019. The series also helped catapult Meghan Markle to fame, and her current status as a major cultural figure has likely created a little bit of a feedback loop where it's helping Suits find an even bigger audience on Netflix than they already would have.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," Markle told Variety last year. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."