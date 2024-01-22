Suits Spinoff Series: New Details Revealed

In October 2023, it was announced that a new Suits series was in the works with NBCUniversal working along with Suits creator Aaron Korsh. The new spinoff series was announced to be set in Los Angeles, but now we have more details about what that entails. according to Puck's Matthew Belloni, the new series will be set in a Los Angeles entertainment law firm and casting for the spinoff is expected to being soon.

Per the report, the lead of the spinoff is a character named Erica, described as being a "30s, Black, SoCal native, and Harvard law alum. She's jockeying to be made Head of Entertainment. She's great at closing clients but struggles elsewhere. Smarter than everyone."

As fans of Suits have noted, the description for this character is very similar to that of Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane from Suits. As fans will recall, Rachel was a paralegal at Pearson Hardman with aspirations of climbing the ladder while trying to make her own name outside of her prestigious family. However, while the characters have some similarities, Markle is not expected to have any involvement with the Suits spinoff.

Suits Has Had Record-Breaking Success on Netflix

While progress is being made on the Suits spinoff, the original Suits is enjoying its own resurgence. After running on USA Network for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, the series made its way to Netflix last year and almost immediately started dominating the streaming charts. The success of Suits on streaming is something president of Universal International Studios and UCP Beatrice Springborn addressed when announcing the new Suits spinoff last year.

"A lot of streamers are looking for ongoing series, things that feel easy to watch," she said. "Our show Suits is incredibly huge on Netflix."

Suits star Sarah Lafferty also addressed the success, saying it left her "gobsmacked".

"I'm gobsmacked," Rafferty said. "You can't really metabolize that in a real world kind of way. I don't get it."

There Was a Previous Suits Spinoff

The upcoming, Los Angeles-set Suits spinoff interestingly isn't the first spinoff for Suits. Back in 2019 there was Pearson. That series ran for just one season of ten episodes and followed Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) to Chicago. Fans of Suits can stream that series on Peacock.

"Looking to atone for her past, disbarred powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson leaves her New York City law firm for the down-and-dirty politics of the Windy City," reads Peacock's description of Pearson. "The cast, led by Gina Torres, includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, and Isabel Arraiza."

Are you excited for the Suits spinoff? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.