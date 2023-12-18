Suits Star "Gobsmacked" By Record-Breaking Netflix Success

Suits may have gone off the air more than four years ago, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming the streaming sensation of 2023. USA Network's legal drama was added to Netflix earlier in the year and quickly became a sensation for the streamer, breaking viewership records and bringing the show into the entertainment conversation in an even bigger way than it was when it was on the air. Everyone has been surprised but the Suits success, including those who worked on it.

Sarah Lafferty, who starred in all 134 episodes of Suits as Donna Paulsen, recently opened up about her reaction to learning of Suits' post-finale success in the world of streaming.

"I'm gobsmacked," Rafferty told PEOPLE in a recent interview. "You can't really metabolize that in a real-world kind of way. I don't get it."

That's apparently a sentiment shared by most of the cast of the series. According to Rafferty, everyone in the Suits cast group chat sent one of the articles about the "billions of minutes" in streaming and it blew everyone's minds.

She went on to say how amazing it has been to see Suits resonating with new and old audiences a more than a decade after it began.

"I'm incredibly grateful, because our world sometimes right now feels like it's growing increasingly dark and fractured and limited in moments, and I think it helps — it makes me feel good," she explained. "It's just as simple as that — to know that this thing that we worked on for 10 years is providing escape for people, or providing connection, meaning, in any way, shape, or form. And if that's just having a break from the news of the world, I'll take it."

New Suits Series in the Works

Given how massive a hit Suits has become in the world of streaming, it was only a matter of time before NBCUniversal returned to the well for something new. Earlier this month, that project was put into development, but it won't be a sequel or reboot series.

NBCUniversal is reportedly working with Suits creator Aaron Korsh on a new series that will take place in the same universe as the original show. Similar to the One Chicago, NCIS, and CSI franchises, Suits is aiming to tell new stories with new characters in new cities, while still being a part of the same overall universe. There are no specific details about the show just yet, but it's apparently being fast-tracked with a "serious commitment" from the studio.