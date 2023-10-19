Netflix Hit Returns to Take Over Top 10 Streaming Charts

The Suits streaming hot streak didn't cool off when summer came to an end, as USA's law drama returned to the top of the streaming charts at the start of the fall. After being added to Netflix earlier this year, Suits unexpectedly became one of the biggest streaming hits in history, despite going off the air back in 2019 and being readily available to stream in the years since. The show instantly grabbed the attention of Netflix subscribers and proceeded to break multiple streaming records, staying on top of Nielsen's charts for a whopping 13 weeks.

The premiere of Virgin River's new season knocked Suits out of the top spot for one week, but the hit USA drama returned the pole position just one week later. Nielsen's latest streaming data covers the top programs in the United States from September 18th through the 24th, and that week saw Suits on top once again. Over the course of that week, Suits was streamed for nearly 1.8 billion minutes across both Netflix and Peacock.

New Suits Series in the Works

Given how massive a hit Suits has become in the world of streaming, it was only a matter of time before NBCUniversal returned to the well for something new. Earlier this month, that project was put into development, but it won't be a sequel or reboot series.

NBCUniversal is reportedly working with Suits creator Aaron Korsh on a new series that will take place in the same universe as the original show. Similar to the One Chicago, NCIS, and CSI franchises, Suits is aiming to tell new stories with new characters in new cities, while still being a part of the same overall universe. There are no specific details about the show just yet, but it's apparently being fast-tracked with a "serious commitment" from the studio.

Recent Suits Popularity

Why has Suits suddenly become so popular, four years after ending its initial run on TV? Suits executive producer Gene Klein explained in a recent interview that he believes the newfound popularity comes from the show's rewatchability.

"I think there's two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform," Klein revealed. "On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there. But there's also something about the show that is rewatchable. There's people who've watched it all when it was coming out and find it very comforting to watch again. And it's also, I think, a unique enough show that it's very rewatchable. You discover new things as you're rewatching it. So there's an additional set of things about the show that reveal themselves watching it again. So it's a tribute to the show, creatively. But then it's also a tribute to the power of Netflix because it's been on Peacock for a while. There's a hat tip that needs to go to Netflix and the power of their platform because it's finding people."