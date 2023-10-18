Skydance Animation Signs New Deal With Netflix

Skydance Animation has parted ways with Apple and is now teaming up with Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skydance Animation has signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix to develop and produce animated movies with the first film, Spellbound, set to debut in 2024. Skydance Animation had signed with Apple in 2021. The new agreement impacts only Skydance Animation, per the report, with Skydance continuing its live-action pact with Apple. That pact was signed in 2022.

In addition to Spellbound debuting on Netflix next year, the streamer will also release Pookoo from Tangled filmmaker Nathan Greno in 2025. Pookoo had previously been set to debut with Apple. Also on the Skydance/Netflix slate are Ray Gunn from Pixar alum Brad Bird as well as a Jack and the Beanstalk project from Zootopia's Rich Moore. Skydance Animation shifting to Netflix comes as Netflix restructures its animation division. Per the report, Skydance is expected to fill the gaps.

What is Spellbound About?

The upcoming animated film Spellbound will tell the story of Princess Ellian (played by Rachel Zegler), a young girl who must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two. In addition to Zegler, the film features the vocal talent of Nicole Kidman as Queen Ellsmere, Javier Bardem as King Solon, John Lithgow as Minister Bolinar, Jenifer Lewis as Minister Nazara Prone, Nathan Lane as The Oracle of the Sun, Andre De Shields as the Oracle of the Moon, and Jordan Fisher as Callan. Tituss Burgess has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Vicky Jenson is directing the film with Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, and Linda Woolverton penning the script. Academy Award-winner Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) is composing the score with lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). Chris Montan serves as executive music producer with John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman producing for Skydance Animation.

Zegler Will Next Star in The Hunger Games Prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Zegler will next appear in the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Zegler's new single from the film, "The Hanging Tree", is set to release on Friday, October 20th.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake. The film opens in theaters on November 17th.