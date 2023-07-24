Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Finale Teases a Major Potential Exit

This past weekend, the highly anticipated third season of Sweet Magnolias arrived on Netflix, continuing the stories of the residents of Serenity. Fans finally got to catch back up with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, and figure out where life took them after a couple of important Season 2 cliffhangers. For those that have already finished the third season, a new set of cliffhangers arrive, including one that hints at a potential character exit heading into the next season. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Sweet Magnolias Season 3! Continue reading at your own risk...

One of the biggest wild cards of Season 3 was Kathy, who acted as a thorn and adversary to Dana Sue and Ronnie, her brother. Kathy eventually came around and stopped her antics, ending the season by apologizing to her brother and his wife, even bringing the much-discussed tea set to the vow renewal ceremony in the finale. Kathy saying she's leaving town wasn't a surprise to viewers, but her leaving with a man on her arm might raise some eyebrows.

Kathy started a romantic relationship with Bill, Maddie's ex-husband. Much like Kathy did with Ronnie and Dana Sue, Bill ended the season by offering a sincere apology to Maddie for all of the trouble that he'd caused. It seemed to come out of nowhere, but Kathy's exit could paint his actions in a new light.

If Kathy is leaving Serenity, and Bill is in a relationship with Kathy, could he be leaving as well? A potential exit for Bill could change a lot about the future for Maddie and her family.

Sweet Magnolias Cast

The cast of Sweet Magnolias includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan), Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Chris Medlin (Isaac Downey), Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan), and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley).

What Is Sweet Magnolias Season 3 About?

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 below!

"Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

Sheryl J. Anderson serves as the showrunner of Sweet Magnolias. The series is based on the novels by best-selling author Sherryl Woods.