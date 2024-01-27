Work on The Witcher Season 5 Is Reportedly Already Underway

Netflix's The Witcher is already getting pre-production started on Season 4 and now, Season 5 is in development. Over in Longcross Studios in the United Kingdom, March will be a busy month for the beloved series. Redanian Intelligence reports this as Netflix tries to produce both Season 4 and Season 5 back-to-back. Two years ago now, the streamer decided it would be a good idea to shorten the production process between the two entries. Interestingly enough, this move created a little lead time so that The Witcher would already have some key plot points mapped out before the writers' strike in the summer of 2023.

Now, The Witcher Season 4 is basically all wrapped up on the writing side of things. And, that means Season 5's writing process is underway. With the show becoming a fan-favorite, it's never a bad idea to get a jump on the next steps. In fact, making sure everything in line will likely benefit the production as the plan to film Season 4 and Season 5 back-to-back is still in place. Now, the chances of Season 4 hitting before the end of 2024 are pretty slim. But, the production is trying to give itself the best chance possible given the circumstances.

Whats Coming In The Witcher Season 4?

A lot of digital ink has been spilled in speculation about The Witcher Season 4. With so much change on the horizon from Henry Cavill leaving the show to Liam Hemsworth introduction as Geralt, there's a lot of ground to cover. Executive Producer Tomek Baginski thinks the source novels will provide a lot of answers for fans. However, when speaking to Wyborcza, he cautioned against leaning too heavily on the Polish author.

Baginski would tease his approach to Season 4, "I believe that what has been planned for Season 4 is consistent with the books. But I might interpret it differently than someone who can't get over the fact that Geralt's face has changed. I really like the idea for the opening of Season 4, but whether the audience will like it, we'll see," Baginski told the outlet.

"The Witcher allows for a lot of freedom and Andrzej Sapkowski gave himself a bit of a loophole to make it easier for him plot-wise in the fifth volume," he would continue. "But because of that, it's hard to say 'no', e.g. that something is definitely forbidden. It's not, because we only have one version of the story, and all other versions are equally true."

Developments With The Witcher 4 Game

Over on gaming side of things, The Witcher 4 is currently in development. While details are sparse about the upcoming CD Projekt Red game, fans are eagerly anticipating a return to the world. Lega Nerd recently talked to game director Sebastian Kalemb about the state of the franchise. It seems they have an interesting conundrum on their hands for The Witcher 4. With so many new fans flooding into the franchise from the TV show, how do you balance their needs versus long time players?

"We want to continue on the same path we've taken, but we don't want to make the same game," he began. "I think that's a given. We've got some lore elements that must be kept. After all, it is still the same universe, and we can't go beyond certain limits. Therefore, we must follow a very specific path and innovate on that. At the same time, it's clear that we have to try to appease a new public.

"The Witcher 4 won't be out for some years, and it'll be a long time since the previous one, so we cannot just target the audience already fond of the saga," the director continued. "We must also build a new community. On that note, I believe I can say it'll be an excellent entry point for many players, without forgetting the long-time fans who still wish to follow Geralt's adventures."

Are you excited by this news? Let us know down in the comments!