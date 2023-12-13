Love Is Blind is one of Netflix's most controversial reality shows. Trying to get lovers to propose before seeing each other, Love Is Blind has led some to call the show manipulative. Despite that, the series also happens to be one of the streamer's most popular releases—hence why Netflix is giving it another season.

Tuesday, Netflix announced Love Is Blind will be renewed for Season Seven ahead of the release of the show's sixth season. Love Is Blind Season Five debuted this past September and Season Six will debut on the service February 14th.

The news of a renewal comes on the heels of a viral fan petition looking to replace hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey after a failed live reunion episode immediately after Season Four.

"Many enjoy the show but it's being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey," the petition by Libby Cross reads. "Most recently Nick Lachey shaded his ex-wife Jessica Simpson by claiming 'second marriages are always the best' on the season 3 reunion. This comment was uncalled for, forced and spiteful toward Jessica who has been publicly supportive and positive about her ex husband. Vanessa Lachey is domineering of every reunion and attempts to gain as much camera time as possible by cutting into every conversation, speaking over her husband and contestants, and very badly acting like she cares about members of the cast. Neither Nick or Vanessa make any effort to guide the cast through a confusing and emotional experience and blatantly attempt to stir up drama and leave."

According to Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters, the technical infrastructure for live-streaming exists, the Love Is Blind flub was simply a bug that happened at the wrong time.

"From a technical perspective, we've got the infrastructure," Peters explained. "We had just a bug that we introduced, actually, when we implemented some changes to try and improve live streaming performance after the last live broadcast Chris Rock in March and we just didn't see this bug in internal testing because it only became apparent once we put sort of multiple systems interacting with each other under the load of millions of people trying to watch 'Love is Blind.'"

The first five seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.