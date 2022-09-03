Netflix's The Crown Has Cast Its Prince William and Kate Middleton for Season 6

The long-awaited fifth season of The Crown is finally coming to Netflix in November, and it will feature a new cast taking over the lead roles. Originally, the show was going to end after the fifth season when showrunner Peter Morgan stated that was "the perfect time and place to stop." However, Morgan changed his mind and announced that the show would receive a sixth season. The final season is expected to chronicle the 21st-century-era of Queen Elizabeth's life which is the period of time most viewers will be familiar with. Today, it was announced that the sixth season has cast its Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to Variety, two actors have been cast to play Prince William. 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey will tackle the role while Meg Bellamy will portray Kate Middleton. Variety took to Instagram to share side-by-side photos of the new cast members and the royals they're playing. You can check out the photos below:

The Crown's fifth season will see Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Princess Diana, Dominic West (The Wire) as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams (The Father) as Camilla Parker.

The Crown traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to Philip Mountbatten, until the early 21st century. The first season depicts events up to 1955, with Winston Churchill resigning as prime minister and the Queen's sister Princess Margaret deciding not to marry Peter Townsend. The second season covers the Suez Crisis in 1956 leading to the retirement of Prime Minister Anthony Eden, the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963 following the Profumo affair political scandal, and the birth of Prince Edward in 1964. The third season covers 1964 to 1977, beginning with Harold Wilson's election as prime minister and ending with her Silver Jubilee, also covering Edward Heath's time as prime minister. The third season also introduces Camilla Shand. The fourth season is set during Margaret Thatcher's premiership and features Lady Diana Spencer while introducing Prince William and Prince Harry. Season 5 is expected to focus on the early to mid-1990s.

The Crown's first four seasons are now streaming on Netflix, and the fifth season will premiere in November.