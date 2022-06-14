New Netflix Vampire Series Catching Up to Stranger Things in Top 10

Stranger Things has had an absolute stranglehold on the number one spot in the Netflix Top 10 since the first volume of Season 4 arrived at the end of May. It's the most-watched season of English-language television in its opening month ever on Netflix. With two more episodes of Stranger Things 4 set to arrive on July 1st, the show will remain at the top of the Netflix charts for the foreseeable future, but another horror-adjacent series is making moves to take over second place.

First Kill, a teen series about a romance between a vampire and a vampire hunter, just debuted its first season on Netflix this past week. It didn't take long for the series to rise through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV list shows First Kill as the second-most popular series on the entire streaming service, trailing only Stranger Things. It passed the likes of Peaky Blinders and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey on its way to second place.

You can check out a rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!