Fan-Favorite Series Returns to the Top of Netflix TV Charts After Season 3 Return
Sweet Magnolias continues to prove its one of the safest bets on Netflix.
At long last, hit feel-good series Sweet Magnolias has returned to Netflix for its third season. The fan-favorite dramedy has been a big performer for the streaming service over its first two installments, and it looks like that success is continuing with the arrival of Season 3. Late last week, every episode of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 was added to Netflix's streaming lineup. It didn't take long for the show to return to the top of the streamer's own TV ranks.
Sweet Magnolias quickly took over the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, where it stayed all through the weekend. Monday's edition of the rotating charts still feature Sweet Magnolias in the number one overall spot, holding off other hits like Quarterback, Suits, and The Lincoln Lawyer.
Given its popularity, it should come as no surprise that Sweet Magnolias has once again performed well with the debut of a new season. In addition to having quite a lot of fans, Sweet Magnolias is also a wildly inexpensive show to produce, making it a very valuable commodity for Netflix, similar to Virgin River.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. Sweet Magnolias
"Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity."prevnext
2. Quarterback
"Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season."prevnext
3. Suits
"After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."prevnext
4. The Lincoln Lawyer
"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case."prevnext
5. Too Hot to Handle
"On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there's a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they'll have to give up sex."prevnext
6. Survival of the Thickest
"After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms."prevnext
7. The Witcher
"Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."prevnext
8. Five Star Chef
"Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London's luxurious Langham Hotel."prevnext
9. The Dragon Prince
"An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands."prevnext
10. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
"From his dad's unusual deathbed confession to watching his mom get high, Tom Segura tells blisteringly candid stories about marriage, mortality and more."prev