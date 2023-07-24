Fan-Favorite Series Returns to the Top of Netflix TV Charts After Season 3 Return

At long last, hit feel-good series Sweet Magnolias has returned to Netflix for its third season. The fan-favorite dramedy has been a big performer for the streaming service over its first two installments, and it looks like that success is continuing with the arrival of Season 3. Late last week, every episode of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 was added to Netflix's streaming lineup. It didn't take long for the show to return to the top of the streamer's own TV ranks.

Sweet Magnolias quickly took over the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, where it stayed all through the weekend. Monday's edition of the rotating charts still feature Sweet Magnolias in the number one overall spot, holding off other hits like Quarterback, Suits, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Given its popularity, it should come as no surprise that Sweet Magnolias has once again performed well with the debut of a new season. In addition to having quite a lot of fans, Sweet Magnolias is also a wildly inexpensive show to produce, making it a very valuable commodity for Netflix, similar to Virgin River.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!