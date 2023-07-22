Netflix's One Piece Trailer Shares First Look at Shanks, Arlong and More

One Piece Day 2023 is a major hit and it's not just thanks to the debut of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation in the anime adaptation. Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming live-action One Piece series that took many shonen fans by surprise. Aside from showing off new fights and locales that will be introduced to the live-action world for the first time, the new footage also shared a first look at some of the biggest characters from the East Blue Saga of One Piece.

While the first trailer for One Piece's live-action series gave us in-depth looks at the main cast of the series, including Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, there were quite a few characters missing. One of the main villains of this first season will be Arlong, the fish man who had held Nami's village captive and will be played by McKinley Belcher III. On top of the big bad, One Piece's new trailer also gave us a closer look at Peter Gadiot's Red-Haired Shanks, the mentor to Luffy who introduced him to the Gum Gum no Mi Fruit. Finally, Vincent Regan was shown as his character Garp, while we were even treated with a flashback sequence to Gol D. Roger.

One Piece Netflix Trailer

Netflix's new live-action take on the world of the Grand Line will arrive on August 31st. Set to sail with eight episodes in its first season, the new footage points to the fact that it will be covering quite a bit of material from the Straw Hat Pirates' early days of both the manga and the anime. Sitting at over three million views on Youtube, we'll see how this new take on One Piece does in adapting the source material.

At present, Netflix's One Piece has yet to confirm if a second season is in the cards. Considering how long the shonen franchise is when it comes to its manga and anime, it would be quite the feat for the live-action series to tell the entirety of the Straw Hat Pirates' story.

What do you think of the live-action Shanks, Arlong, and the characters that didn't appear in the initial trailer? How are you feeling about the live-action series?