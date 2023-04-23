The Diplomat: Acclaimed New Series Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Following the success of The Night Agent over the last month, Netflix has debuted another original political series, though this one is more of a drama and less of a thriller. The series in question is The Diplomat, and it stars Keri Russell as the ambassador to the UK who gets caught in a time of political pressure. After debuting late last week, The Diplomat has quickly risen to the top of the daily Netflix TV rankings.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Diplomat in the first overall position, having topped every other original hit over the weekend. To take the top spot, The Diplomat had to pass recent smash hits like The Night Agent, Beef, and Love Is Blind.
The top spot on the Netflix charts has been mostly occupied by Beef and The Night Agent over the last few weeks. It's now time to see if The Diplomat has some staying power and sticks around going forward.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. The Diplomat
"Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star."
2. Beef
"A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses."
3. Better Call Saul
"This Emmy-nominated prequel to Breaking Bad follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman."
4. The Night Agent
"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."
5. Love Is Blind
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."
6. The Marked Heart
"A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart."
7. Florida Man
"A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt."
8. Indian Matchmaking
"Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients around the world in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era."
9. How to Get Rich
"Money holds power over us — but it doesn't have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives."
10. All American: Homecoming
"A young tennis hopeful and an elite baseball player chase their dreams while dealing with the never-ending hurdles of college life."