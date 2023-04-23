The Diplomat: Acclaimed New Series Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Following the success of The Night Agent over the last month, Netflix has debuted another original political series, though this one is more of a drama and less of a thriller. The series in question is The Diplomat, and it stars Keri Russell as the ambassador to the UK who gets caught in a time of political pressure. After debuting late last week, The Diplomat has quickly risen to the top of the daily Netflix TV rankings.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Diplomat in the first overall position, having topped every other original hit over the weekend. To take the top spot, The Diplomat had to pass recent smash hits like The Night Agent, Beef, and Love Is Blind.

The top spot on the Netflix charts has been mostly occupied by Beef and The Night Agent over the last few weeks. It's now time to see if The Diplomat has some staying power and sticks around going forward.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!