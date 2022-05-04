Netflix Has a New Hit Game Show Rising Through the Top 10 Ranks
The talk of the Netflix town this past week has revolved around the final seasons of two of the streamer's biggest original shows. Both Ozark and Grace and Frankie released their final episodes this past Friday, and they've been understandably dominating the daily Netflix Top 10 TV ranks. In their wake, a brand new Netflix series has been quietly making some waves of its own.
That series in question is a brand new competition called Bullsh*t the Game Show. Yes, you read that right. The show is based on the classic party game where it's more about lying to your opponents than actually winning with what you have. Hosted by beloved game show veteran Howie Mandel, Bullsh*t sees contestants try to fake their way through a trivia game and convince a jury that they know the answer, even if it was a total guess.
Bullsh*t has actually been one of the most popular shows on Netflix since its debut a few days ago. Tuesday's edition of the daily Top 10 TV Shows list shows the new competition series coming in third overall, behind only the final seasons of Ozark and Grace and Frankie.
You can take a look at the full breakdown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 below.
1. Ozark
"A financial advisor drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease drug boss."
2. Grace and Frankie
"They're not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."
3. Bullsh*t the Game Show
"Contestants strive to correctly answer difficult trivia questions. And when they can't, they simply move on to plan B: lying through their teeth."
4. The Marked Heart
"A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart."
5. Selling Sunset
"The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."
6. Bridgerton
"The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels."
7. Married at First Sight
"In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet."
8. Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
"He dined with the powerful. He preyed on the vulnerable. Beneath a smiling exterior was the horrifying darkness of a sadistic serial killer."
9. Cocomelon
"Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family."
10. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
"Get hitched of call it quits? Couples put their love the test – while shacking up with other potential matches – in a provocative reality series."