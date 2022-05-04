Netflix Has a New Hit Game Show Rising Through the Top 10 Ranks

The talk of the Netflix town this past week has revolved around the final seasons of two of the streamer's biggest original shows. Both Ozark and Grace and Frankie released their final episodes this past Friday, and they've been understandably dominating the daily Netflix Top 10 TV ranks. In their wake, a brand new Netflix series has been quietly making some waves of its own.

That series in question is a brand new competition called Bullsh*t the Game Show. Yes, you read that right. The show is based on the classic party game where it's more about lying to your opponents than actually winning with what you have. Hosted by beloved game show veteran Howie Mandel, Bullsh*t sees contestants try to fake their way through a trivia game and convince a jury that they know the answer, even if it was a total guess.

Bullsh*t has actually been one of the most popular shows on Netflix since its debut a few days ago. Tuesday's edition of the daily Top 10 TV Shows list shows the new competition series coming in third overall, behind only the final seasons of Ozark and Grace and Frankie.

You can take a look at the full breakdown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 below.