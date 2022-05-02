Two Final Season Debuts Lead Netflix Top 10

This past weekend was a big one for fans of Netflix original shows. Two of the most popular original series Netflix has to offer came to an end on the same day, forcing subscribers to say goodbye to both in the span of just one weekend. Ozark and Grace and Frankie have been on the road to their endings for some time now, getting final season splits from Netflix that allowed them to run just a little longer. On Friday, the very last episodes of both shows made their Netflix debuts, and they're unsurprisingly going out with a bang.

Sunday's edition of the rotating Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Ozark and Grace and Frankie in the highest positions, proving how popular they have remained as they come to the end of their runs. Ozark is the most popular show on the entire streaming service, taking over the number one spot, and it's followed immediately by Grace and Frankie.

When Netflix releases its viewership information for this past week, it'll offer a little more information on just how dominant Ozark and Grace and Frankie are with their final seasons.

You can check out a rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below.