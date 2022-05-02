Two Final Season Debuts Lead Netflix Top 10
This past weekend was a big one for fans of Netflix original shows. Two of the most popular original series Netflix has to offer came to an end on the same day, forcing subscribers to say goodbye to both in the span of just one weekend. Ozark and Grace and Frankie have been on the road to their endings for some time now, getting final season splits from Netflix that allowed them to run just a little longer. On Friday, the very last episodes of both shows made their Netflix debuts, and they're unsurprisingly going out with a bang.
Sunday's edition of the rotating Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Ozark and Grace and Frankie in the highest positions, proving how popular they have remained as they come to the end of their runs. Ozark is the most popular show on the entire streaming service, taking over the number one spot, and it's followed immediately by Grace and Frankie.
When Netflix releases its viewership information for this past week, it'll offer a little more information on just how dominant Ozark and Grace and Frankie are with their final seasons.
You can check out a rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below.
1. Ozark
"A financial advisor drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease drug boss."
2. Grace and Frankie
"They're not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."
3. Bullsh*t the Gameshow
"Contestants strive to correctly answer difficult trivia questions. And when they can't, they simply move on to plan B: lying through their teeth."
4. The Marked Heart
"A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart."
5. Selling Sunset
"The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."
6. Bridgerton
"The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels."
7. Married at First Sight
"In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet."
8. Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes
"He dined with the powerful. He preyed on the vulnerable. Beneath a smiling exterior was the horrifying darkness of a sadistic serial killer."
9. Anatomy of a Scandal
"Sophie's privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime."
10. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
"Get hitched of call it quits? Couples put their love the test – while shacking up with other potential matches – in a provocative reality series."