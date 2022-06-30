Beloved Nickelodeon Series Breaks Into Netflix Top 10

Even years after they've gone off the air, Nickelodeon shows from the early and mid-2000s have remained popular in the eyes of the fans who grew up with them. iCarly. for instance, has been resurrected on Paramount+ and continues to be a solid hit for the streamer. Over on Netflix, another popular Nickelodeon series is showing just how much love still exists for it, as it has broken into the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, 17 years after premiering.

Zoey 101, which stars Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, first debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005. Two seasons of the series were added to Netflix recently, and it didn't take long for Zoey 101 to appear on the Netflix Top 10.

Thursday's edition of the Top 10 TV list features Zoey 101 as the ninth-most popular show on the entire streaming service, competing with brand new originals and still making waves.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV list below!