The Addams Family’s Christina Ricci Wraps on Tim Burton’s Wednesday Series for Netflix

That’s a wrap on Wednesday: Christina Ricci reveals filming on Netflix’s live-action Addams Family series from director Tim Burton has wrapped in Romania. Ricci, who played the famously morbid Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s The Addams Family Values, is a series regular and plays a new character in the show starring Scream‘s Jenna Ortega in the titular role. During a recent panel appearance at Pittsburgh’s Steel City Con, the Yellowjackets star spoke about the spinoff for the first time since a March report revealed Ricci’s return to the creepy and kooky Addams Family franchise.

“I just finished it two weeks ago, and it was great,” Ricci said. “It was great working with Tim, and Jenna is amazing. I think people are going to absolutely love her as Wednesday.”

Ricci’s co-star and Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie is “incredible,” she said, adding of the young cast, “All the kids in it are really fantastic, so I think it’s gonna be great.”

Netflix describes Wednesday as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The coming-of-age comedy series also stars Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) as Addams Family matriarch Morticia Adams and Luis Guzmán (Code Black) as patriarch Gomez Adams, Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Pugsley, George Burcea (Comrade Detective) as Lurch, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing.

Burton, who was attached to the 1991 film reboot before the job went to Barry Sonnenfeld, directs the eight-episode Netflix and MGM Television series from showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville). Previously announced cast members include Riki Lindhome (Duncanville), Jamie McShane (Star Trek: Picard), Percy Hynes White (Pretty Hard Cases), William Houston (The Salisbury Poisonings), and Tommie Earl Jenkins (Go Jetters).

Wednesday is streaming later this year on Netflix.