Netflix's You Casts Scott Michael Foster In Season 3

Netflix's You is adding Scott Michael Foster to its cast for its upcoming third season. Foster, who starred in The CW's musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will have a recurring role in Netflix's psychological thriller. He plays Ryan, a local television reporter Deadline describes as a "well-liked single dad who’s overcome a history of addiction, Ryan has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way." Netflix previously announced that it had added Scott Speedman to the show's season three cast, as well as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Tati Gabrielle.

You is a psychological thriller based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name and asks, "What would you do for love?" In the first season, a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer. He decides he's willing to do anything for love, including using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate details of her life to get close to her. A charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as Joe quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

(Photo: JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

In the show's second season, Joe moves from New York to Los Angeles, assumes a new identity, and falls in love again. It isn't long before he begins falling into his old patterns. The second season concludes with Joe and his new girlfriend, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), moving into a suburban neighborhood.

Netflix says Speedman will "play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath." Gabrielle plays "Marienne, a smart, no-nonsense librarian who lives in Joe & Love's neighborhood and doesn't let much get by her."

You's first two seasons starred Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, Shay Mitchell, Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, James Scully, Ambyr Childers, and Carmela Zumbado. Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble created the series, which debuted in 2018. The first season adapted the events of Kepnes' first novel, You. The second season drew from its sequel, Hidden Bodies. Kepnes hasn't published a sequel to Hidden Bodies, meaning even fans of the novels don't know what to expect from You's third season.

