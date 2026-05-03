Netflix’s New Horror Series Is a Top 5 Streaming Hit & It’s a Perfect Weekend Binge Watch

A creepy and campy K-drama is taking over the charts on Netflix, garnering over 2 million watches in the few days it’s been streaming. It’s also been making its way up the Top 10 Most Watched list, sitting comfortably in the #4 spot, appealing to viewers with its hyperviolence and surprisingly timely plot. The series may not be perfect, but it definitely puts the gory spotlight on social media obsession in a way that’s sure to keep viewers captivated.

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If Wishes Could Kill is a Korean limited series that centers on a group of high school friends, each with secrets and issues of their own. A mysterious and deadly new app that promises to grant their greatest wishes appears on their phones, and each one finds themselves fighting for their lives as they attempt to break free from the death warnings they’re now receiving. As they fall deeper and deeper into the chaos, they begin to see the threads that connect the death of a classmate to the app that’s now threatening their own lives.

It’s a Delightful Blend of 2000s Japanese Horror and Korean Shamanism

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Early reviews have started rolling in for the series, and so far, critics have taken a favorable shine to If Wishes Could Kill, lauding it for its ability to tap into the anxieties around fitting in that can easily become terrifying. And while it doesn’t stand up to other recent K-dramas in terms of emotion and intensity, it’s still an all-around enjoyable time. Critic Sarah Musnicky says, “If Wishes Could Kill takes a familiar premise and makes it fresh with its infusion of shamanism and exploration of toxic friendships. With some tighter edits to the story and maybe a couple more questions answered, it could have had further impact.”

General audiences have taken a slightly less charitable view, however. And while they appreciated the blend of early-2000s Japanese horror and Korean shamanism, they didn’t feel it was enough to save the series from its plot’s messiness. “The vision is good. The story is good. But the way they build characters was so outdated. We watched dumb main characters for decades, and that’s enough. That outdated motive killed the series, at least for me,” said one viewer. Overall, If Wishes Could Kill is a fun limited series—as long as you don’t take it too seriously. It’s beautifully filmed, and the cast delivers fantastic performances that will keep you engaged throughout the eight-episode run.

Do you have a favorite moment from If Wishes Could Kill? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other K-drama fans are saying.