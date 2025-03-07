Netflix Releases New K-Drama and Fans Love It: “Best I’ve Ever Seen”

A new Netflix K-Drama has been released, and judging by early fan reactions Netflix may have its next K-Drama hit. With recent hits like Queen of Tears, Doctor Cha, Crash Course in Romance, and more K-Drama content continues to grow in popularity not just on Netflix, but in general. This is perhaps most evident by the aforementioned Queen of Tears finishing 2024 as the second most-watched Netflix TV show of the year. It is also evident by the increasing number of K-Dramas releasing on Netflix. The latest is When Life Gives You Tangerines.

The slice-of-life K-Drama from writer Lim Sang-choon and director Kim Won-seok premiers on Netflix today. And it appears the new K-Drama — starring Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon — already has many fans. It remains to be seen how the TV show will ultimately chart, but it is worth remembering many K-Dramas have slow burns on the Netflix charts. Whatever the case, whether it will be the next massive K-Drama hit or not, Netflix subscribers appear to be enjoying it, or at least subscribers over on social media platform X are.

“This is by far, the best I’ve ever seen,” writes one X user of the new show. “Binge-watched all four episodes in one sitting. The casts are so unbelievably talented too.”

Another adds: “When Life Gives You Tangerines is so good and it’s just Episode 4… the wait was so worth it with that level of acting and real cinema.”

As the reactions above allude to, only the first four episodes are available right now. There are 16 episodes in total, with four more planned to release one week from now on March 14. Then another four will release on March 21. And then the final four episodes will release on March 28.

“In Jeju, a spirited girl and a steadfast boy’s island story blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love endures across time,” reads an official synopsis of the show on Netflix.

