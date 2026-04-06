Netflix’s Newly-Added NBC Sitcom from a Comedy Legend is a Streaming Hit Ahead of 3rd Season

Reba McEntire isn’t just a country music icon. She’s also a comedy legend. Her early 2000s sitcom, Reba, is a beloved favorite nearly 20 years after it ended in 2007 (and has even enjoyed more than a few viral moments on social media, too.) Even beyond Reba, McEntire’s comedic skill have been noted and appreciate in her other acting roles, but it’s her most recent series that is reminding audiences just how great she is — and now it’s a streaming hit on Netflix ahead of its third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season of NBC’s Happy’s Place just dropped on Netflix on April 1st, but the sitcom has quickly become one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform. The series entered Netflix’s Top 10 just days after arriving on the platform according to Flixpatrol. That’s a pretty significant thing for the sitcom. Happy’s Place is a multi-cam series that features a live-studio audience and the first season has 18 episodes in total — a larger per-season episode count than most series. Of course, even with the number of episodes, McEntire herself is a significant draw and it will be interesting to see if fans keep streaming.

Happy’s Place’s Future is Already Secured on NBC

While Happy’s Place is just now becoming a major streaming hit, it’s place on network television has already been well-secured. The series originally premiered on NBC back in October 2024, marking McEntire’s sitcom return 17 years after the end of Reba and it was quickly a hit. The series was renewed for a second season in February 2025 (season two is currently airing on NBC) and in February of this year, the series was renewed for a third season.

While McEntire is definitely a major draw for the series, Happy’s Place is proving to be more than just nostalgia for audiences, too. The series follows Bobbie McAllister (McEntire), who inherits half-ownership of a bar (the titular Happy’s Place) from her father only to discover that she has a younger half-sister, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), who also inherits half of the bar. Isabella, who was unknown to Bobbie and the product of an affair Happy had, and Bobbie have to come together to not only run the bar but also develop their bond as family.

It’s a charming, funny setup and it’s anchored by some great supporting characters. Melissa Peterman (who co-starred with McEntire on Reba) plays a bartender named Gabby, while Rex Linn plays the bar’s cook, Emmett. The series has also featured a handful of guest stars, giving fans fun appearances from Reba favorites. The result is a series that feels familiar but is also very much its own new thing. It’s a combination that gives audiences a lot of laughs so it’s no surprise that Happy’s Place is thriving on Netflix.

The first season of Happy’s Place is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is currently airing Fridays on NBC.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!