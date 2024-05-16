Happy's Place: NBC Releases First Trailer for New Reba McEntire Comedy

Earlier this month, NBC ordered Reba McEntire's new comedy Happy's Place to series and now, we're getting our best look yet at what to expect about the country legend's return to television. NBC has released a first trailer for Happy's Place, which is set to air on Friday nights at 8/7c this fall during the 2024-2025 television season. In the trailer, Bobbie (McEntire) gets quite the surprise when she finds out that she has a half-sister that she did not previously know about (played by Belissa Escobedo) who is now going to have a part in her father's business. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Here's the official description of Happy's Place: "Bobbie inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner she never knew she had." In addition to McEntire and Escobedo, the series will also star Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castleblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. Happy's Place is written by Kevin Abbot who is executive producing alongside Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott, and McEntire. The series also reunites the production team for McEntire's previous series, Reba, which ran for six seasons between 2001 and 2007.

Happy's Place is Not a Reba Reboot

While there are some overlaps in terms of casting — Happy's Place sees McEntire reteam with Peterman, for example — the series is not a reboot of Reba. That series followed Reba Hart (McEntire), whose life was upended when her husband divorces her after getting his dental hygienist pregnant. Reba's teen daughter, Cheyenne, also ends up pregnant, prompting Reba to have to deal with a chaotic and dysfunctional new normal. It' a premise that, while family-centric, is very different from Happy's Place.

Peterman Is Excited to Reunite With McEntire

As for that "reunion" of sorts between Peterman and McEntire, Peterman recently took to Instagram to share that things feel "even sweeter" getting to work with McEntire for a second time.

"The first time I had no idea how life-changing and special the job was going to be," Peterman wrote. "Getting another chance to work with Reba feels ever sweeter because I know how much fun we're going to have and I am going to savor every moment!!! See you at Happy's Place!!! I can't wait to get to work with this amazing cast and crew!"

NBC Recently Gave an Update on the Status of Suits: LA

While Happy's Place is headed to NBC's fall schedule, the NBC, which recently gave a pilot order to Suits spinoff Suits: LA, offered an update on the series, which will star Arrow's Stephen Amell and The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt in addition to Troy Winbush (The Wilds), Bryan Greenberg (One Tree Hill), Lex Scott Davis (Ricky Stanicky), and Alice Lee (My Adventures with Superman).

"We're excited about this. It's a pilot and we'll be screening it in June … Assuming that it gets picked up, it would be for midseason next year," NBCUniversal programming president Jeff Bader said.