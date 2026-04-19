Netflix’s Perfect Schitt’s Creek Replacement Is a Streaming Hit With Millions of Views

While few shows could ever hope to be as iconic as Schitt’s Creek, there is one spiritual successor that might be able to achieve even a semblance of the same status as the sitcom, not least because it shares a star with and one of the minds behind Schitt’s Creek. And that series is now on Netflix, easily becoming an instant hit as it racks up nearly 3 million views in its first week on the platform.

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The series is titled Big Mistakes, and it comes straight from the mind of Dan Levy, the genius behind David Rose of Schitt’s Creek. Big Mistakes centers on two dysfunctional siblings who unwittingly find themselves tangled up in the center of organized crime drama and blackmailed into working for drug dealers as they attempt to find a way out of their ridiculous predicament. It’s effortlessly hilarious and ridiculously bingeable, brought to our screens by one of this generation’s comedy geniuses.

Big Mistakes Fills Big Shoes

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While Big Mistakes is still finding its footing in its first season, it’s undeniable that the series is wildly entertaining, both darkly funny and endearing. And while it comes on the heels of a show that’s permanently etched itself into the cultural zeitgeist, it’s obvious that Levy is very much not attempting to recreate Schitt’s Creek—he’s doing his own thing this go round, both as an actor and as a creative. “Risk is what it is when you attempt to follow a big, defining hit. Big Mistakes, however, is not just another Schitt’s show. This is Levy busting loose from what came before,” says critic Bill Brioux.

Casual viewers are already hoping for a second season, praising the series for being fun and original, with a twist ending that felt earned. One fan says, “Most comedies try to be funny. Big Mistakes doesn’t try—it just destroys you. This isn’t your safe, predictable Netflix comedy. It’s chaotic, sharp, and completely unhinged in the best way possible.” And in an age when most comedies feel like they’re created from the same formula, being unique has massive perks, especially when it comes to building an audience. Overall, it seems that Big Mistakes is ripe for a fantastic Season 2, setting the stage for even more ridiculous yet relatable antics from a pair of endearingly cringefail siblings.

Do you have a favorite moment from Big Mistakes? Let us know what stuck out to you in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.