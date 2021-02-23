Netflix's Raising Dion Adds New Cast Members For Season 2

✖

Filming has already begun on the second season of Netflix's hit series Raising Dion and the show just added a ton of new cast members into the fold. Deadline reports that Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder), Aubriana Davis (Genius: Aretha), Tracey Bonner (Sweet Magnolias) and Josh Ventura (P-Valley) have all been tapped to appear in the series joining returning cast members Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Sammi Haney, Jazmyn Simon, Ali Ahn, and Griffin Robert Faulkner. Michael B. Jordan returns as executive producer but another cameo is probably not out of the question either. A premiere window has not yet been set by Netflix.

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. The first season saw Nicole attempt to shelter her son’s gifts with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities. Season two will go into new territory after it was revealed Pat was secretly pulling the evil strings throughout the first nine episodes.

According to the trade, the new additions and their characters include:

Tevin Wakefield, played by Rome Flynn, described as "a former long-distance runner and Olympic track coach who becomes Dion’s trainer and mentor. He is protective yet playful and develops a close relationship with both Dion and Nicole."

Janelle Carr, played by Aubriana Davis, described as "a 15-year-old girl who has been labeled destructive and dangerous. Janelle’s mother brings her to Biona in hope of managing her 'behavioral issues' once and for all. As she forms a bond with Nicole and Dion, Janelle begins to feel heard and valued for the first time in her life."

Simone Carr, played by Tracey Bonner, described as "Janelle’s mother, who is frightened for her daughter’s future and just wants her to live a normal life."

David Marsh, played by Josh Ventura, described as "the new VP Operations for Biona, who hopes to rekindle his personal relationship with Suzanne Wu (Ahn)."

Season One of Raising Dion is now streaming. The series was previously one of the most popular Netflix titles in 2019.

Are you excited to see the series return? Let us know in the comments below!