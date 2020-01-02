Netflix’s Raising Dion TV Series Renewed for Season 2

Superhero stories are as popular as ever, even if they aren’t adaptations of well-known properties, with Netflix confirming that it will be developing a second season of their series Raising Dion, per The Hollywood Reporter. The series was produced by Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, with its first season debuting last fall. While the series itself might not have brought any familiar characters to life from established franchises, it is an adaptation of an independent comic book from Dennis Liu and Jason Piperberg, and the themes of a young boy discovering he had superpowers made for a captivating adventure, with the sophomore season of the series likely to delve even further into the difficulties of discovering such abilities.

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Carol Barbee is set to return as the showrunner for the second season, which will consist of eight episodes.

The streaming service’s abundance of offerings can sometimes overwhelm subscribers, leading viewers to discover series long after they have officially debuted. While Raising Dion might not have scored the same number of viewers as a runaway hit like Stranger Things, Netflix claimed that it was ranked first for series aimed at families and kids. In relation to other Netflix originals, it came in tenth for 2019.

The tone of the series helps Netflix diversify the type of programming they offer their subscribers, with Liu previously detailed his excitement at seeing more diversity represented within the superhero genre.

“I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix, who I know shares that commitment,” Liu said in a statement when the series was announced in 2017. “More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with Raising Dion is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry.”

Season One of Raising Dion is now streaming.

