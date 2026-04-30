Netflix’s Remake of an Action Thriller Classic Is Finally Here (And You Can Watch the All 7 Episodes Right Now)

Netflix’s explosive new remake of an iconic action thriller that has already been adapted for the screen on several occasions is finally here, and subscribers can binge-watch all seven episodes now. The new series, the streamer’s final April arrival, has its roots in a five-book thriller series that began in the ‘80s and is the first adaptation of it since an iconic mid-2000s film that was initially panned by critics before gaining a reputation as an underrated classic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s Man on Fire TV show officially debuted on April 30th, with every episode of the debut season now streaming. Created by Kyle Killen and starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the series is based on A. J. Quinnell’s five-part series that began with the titular novel centered around the character John Creasy, a former mercenary. The series shifts the story last told in Tony Scott’s iconic 2004 action thriller led by Denzel Washington into a seven-episode series and centers around Creasy, a former special forces operative struggling with PTSD and alcoholism who is forced out of hiding to protect Poe Rayburn, the teenage daughter of a murdered colleague, while seeking revenge against the forces that destroyed his life.

How Does Netflix’s Man on Fire Differ From Previous Adaptations?

Play video

Netflix’s Man on Fire is the third major adaptation of Quinnell’s books, but it’s not completely familiar to fans. Other than the obvious change in format from film to TV, Netflix’s show has a broader scope than the two previous films, serving as a loose adaptation of Quinnell’s first two novels, Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill. The story also moves from Italy (Élie Chouraqui’s 1987 movie) and Mexico City (2004 film) to Rio de Janeiro and replaces the kidnapping plot with a protection mission following a terrorist attack, shifting Creasy’s goal to a mission to protect a 16-year-old girl rather than a young child like Dakota Fanning’s character from ongoing attempts on her life while seeking revenge. There are also changes to Creasy himself, Abdul-Mateen II’s version being more introverted and a man of few words compared to Washington’s iconic performance, and the series highlighting his experience as a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

All of those changes have resulted in what critics have described as a gritty and dark action thriller that is worth watching. Although the series doesn’t yet hold a critic or audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, reviews from critics have been mostly mixed to positive. Compared to previous versions, particularly Washington’s 2004 film, Netflix’s show has been described as an “uninspired” take on a familiar story that lacks “intrigue and heart,” but Abdul-Mateen II proves to be an effective action hero, and the show delivers on brutal, hard-hitting fight scenes and action. It’s overall a pretty solid option for a binge-watch, with enough to keep viewers hooked.

Will There Be a Man on Fire Season 2?

Man on Fire is in limbo at this time, with Netflix not having yet renewed the series for a second season. Given that the show’s debut season only covers the first two books, leaving three more to be adapted, there’s plenty of source material available if Netflix decides to continue the show. Director and executive producer Steven Caple Jr. expressed hope for a second season when speaking with ComicBook, saying, “John Creasy is a very interesting character; there’s a lot to say, and that’s certainly someone I would follow.” For now, fans will have to wait for further updates from Netflix regarding the show’s future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!