Netflix’s Returning Show in 8-Year Movie & TV Franchise Is an Instant Success With Millions of Views

A beloved drama series has come to knock Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen from the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 Most Watched List with its third season—one that’s already garnering millions of views as fans finally get to catch up with some of their favorite characters from both the show and the movie it’s a spinoff of.

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XO, Kitty, the spinoff of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, is back and better than ever, with its third season focusing on Kitty Covey in her return to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), the same international school that her late mother attended, in Seoul, South Korea. She’s reunited with her Korean family, her friends, and her frenemy-turned-crush for her senior year, but secrets and scandals threaten to topple everything before the year even truly kicks off, putting a serious kink in her “senior sunset list.” It’s also full of fun cameos, including one from the sister that started it all—Lara Jean Covey.

XO, Kitty Is a Breath of Fresh Air for Spring

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While it’s certainly not a genre-defining series, XO Kitty is refreshingly light, ticking off each well-loved box on the romcom list. Despite that lightness, however, it still packs an emotional punch and remains engaging throughout. It’s also making K-dramas feel more accessible, bringing the things we love about them to an American audience that might feel intimidated by the genre’s sheer magnitude. “There are fun nods to K-dramas, including the requisite slow-motion ‘boy catches falling girl’ shot. It is amusing to see a Hollywood high-school drama with Asian sensibilities,” says critic Alison de Souza.

And audiences are finally in for three seasons’ worth of payoff, as the question of whether Kitty and Min Ho will define the relationship is finally answered—in true romcom fashion. Lacy Baugher of Paste sums the series up perfectly, saying, “A teen drama that is actually and unapologetically made for teens—its breezy episodes all clock in at under 35 minutes, a true gift!—XO, Kitty fully embraces the high camp of both young adulthood and the K-dramas that share its narrative roots.” It’s a series that is truly a homage to the things that inspired it, and makes no bones about what it’s hoping to accomplish: a sweet, romantic nod to young adulthood and the K-dramas that came before it.

Do you have a favorite moment from XO, Kitty‘s third season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.