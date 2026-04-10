KPop Demon Hunters’ New Animated Short Should Start a New Trend Before the Sequel

Originally developed by Sony Pictures Animation, KPop Demon Hunters was ultimately licensed to Netflix following the studio’s hesitation regarding its theatrical potential. This decision proved to be a significant miscalculation for Sony but a monumental victory for the streaming giant, as the animated musical became a cultural phenomenon upon its 2025 debut. To capitalize on the film’s massive digital viewership and viral soundtrack, Netflix even took the unprecedented step of organizing special sing-along screenings in physical theaters that bridged the gap between home streaming and event cinema. Unsurprisingly, following KPop Demon Hunters‘ overwhelming commercial success, Netflix has officially greenlit a sequel while simultaneously exploring an expansive slate of potential spinoffs to further develop the lore of its vibrant universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because the creative team is committed to delivering a sequel that matches the scale of the original, KPop Demon Hunters 2 is currently not scheduled to reach audiences until 2029. This creates a daunting four-year hiatus that threatens to diminish the momentum of a brand built on the fast-paced trends of the music industry. However, a recent marketing collaboration with McDonald’s has inadvertently provided a blueprint for solving this problem. As part of a promotional stunt for the “Battle for the Fans” event, Netflix released a series of brief animated shorts featuring Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (voiced by May Hong), and Zoey (voiced by Ji-young Yoo) visiting the fast-food chain. While these fifteen-second clips function primarily as advertisements, they establish a precedent for how small-scale narrative content can fill the void between major theatrical installments.

KPop Demon Hunters Should Release Short Films to Keep the Franchise Alive

Image courtesy of Netflix

Using short-form animated content is the ideal mechanism for maintaining a brand’s cultural presence without requiring the massive investment of a feature-length project. By producing self-contained vignettes that focus on character interactions or minor world-building details, studios can keep their audience engaged during the years of silence that typically follow a blockbuster release. In addition, the strategy allows the creative team to reuse existing digital assets and environments, significantly lowering production costs while providing the community with fresh footage to analyze and share.

For a franchise like KPop Demon Hunters, which relies heavily on the personality and chemistry of its central idols, these shorts could function like “behind-the-scenes” vlogs or training montages that flesh out the daily lives of the protagonists. This approach was briefly explored with the release of The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, which gave fans an intimate look at the internal struggles of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) while they waited for the next chapter of his journey. Unfortunately, that model has yet to become a standardized practice across the industry, despite the clear benefits of keeping an intellectual property active in the public consciousness.

Image courtesy of Netflix

The production timeline of KPop Demon Hunters 2 is not an anomaly but a structural reality of modern blockbuster filmmaking. Avatar: The Way of Water arrived thirteen years after the original Avatar, a gap so wide that entire competing franchises launched and concluded in the interim. The same problem has migrated into television, where prestige series that once delivered annual seasons now routinely impose two-year or longer gaps between installments, with production schedules increasingly dictated by the availability of A-list casts, location logistics, and visual effects pipelines. Since there seems to be no way to shorten production times, a standalone release of just a couple of minutes — focused on a secondary character, a contained narrative detail, or a moment of world-building that would otherwise be cut from a main production — carries a low production cost and a high strategic value, keeping the community active while giving the creative team a low-stakes creative outlet.

DC Studios is also testing this logic with Krypto Saves the Day!, a series of animated shorts released on YouTube following the 2025 debut of Superman. The shorts feature Krypto, the superpowered dog belonging to Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), in out-of-canon comedic adventures that bridge the gap between Superman and the upcoming Supergirl, which is scheduled to reach theaters on June 26, 2026. The series is low-cost, tonally distinct from the main features, and functions precisely to keep a key character visible between major theatrical events without requiring the infrastructure of a full production. A comparable approach for KPop Demon Hunters would be structurally simpler, given that the franchise’s animation pipeline and voice cast are already established.

KPop Demon Hunters is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Do you think more animated franchises should release short films to bridge the gap between major sequels? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!