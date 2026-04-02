Netflix’s Spinoff of DreamWork’s Modern Animation Hit Is Officially Back With New Episodes

DreamWorks Animation‘s catalog extends far beyond the big screen. TV adaptations have proven to be a key part of the studio’s strategy, with many of DreamWorks’ biggest theatrical movies and franchises transitioning from the big screen to the small screen. Franchises like How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls have all received the small screen treatment, and even Netflix has jumped into the mix. The streamer has released several high-profile TV adaptations, and its spinoff series of a major modern DreamWorks hit just returned with new episodes.

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The Bad Guys is one of DreamWorks’ biggest modern successes, and just months after the heist-loving crew of famous, anthropomorphic animal criminals returned to the screen for The Bad Guys 2 in 2025, Netflix debuted its spinoff series The Bad Guys: The Series. That show returned for its second season on April 2nd, with all 10 episodes of Season 2 now streaming on Netflix. The series takes place before the events of the movies and follows Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Ms. Tarantula, Mr. Shark, and Mr. Piranha in their early days as they try (and fail) to be “bad” and build their reputation.

Netflix’s The Bad Guys: The Series Is a Fun Prequel for Fans of the Movies

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The fast-paced, wild antics of the Bad Guys in the original 2022 movie and its sequel were a blast to see on the big screen, and Netflix’s prequel series is a pretty great look at how they got there. The series pulls back the curtain on the crew’s amateur days, offering a look at how they developed their individual skills and teamwork to become the famous crew known in the films. The show expands on the charming character dynamics that make the crew so great and easy to invest in, highlighting the camaraderie and unique skills of each member, and delivers that all with high-energy heist stories that feel like a fun, low-stakes caper.

The Bad Guys: The Series doesn’t necessarily match the quality of the movies, but the show is an all-around great expansion of the films. Viewers on Rotten Tomatoes have described the series as “a fast, fun prequel” that they “had a blast with.” Although Season 2 doesn’t have a critic or audience consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, it promises to continue everything that fans loved about Season 1. The new season follows the crew managing the perks of being “big shots” and moving into a new, snazzy lair while dealing with Mr. Wolf’s old mentor.

Will There Be a The Bad Guys: The Series Season 3?

That still remains uncertain. There is no official announcement regarding a third season yet, so The Bad Guys: The Series’ fate remains in limbo. Given the popularity of the films, including their success on Netflix (The Bad Guys 2 is currently a streaming hit, ranked No. 2 on Netflix Kids U.S.), there’s certainly a demand for more Bad Guys content, but fans will have to wait and see if the show is picked up for another season.

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