Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club Cast Confirmed by Netflix

It was previously announced that writer/director Mike Flanagan, notable to Netflux audiences for his series The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, was lining up his next horror series for the streamer with an adaptation of the Christopher Pike book The Midnight Club. As production on the series prepares to begin soon, Flanagan has taken to Twitter to confirm the cast for the series (which is not to be confused with his OTHER upcoming horror tv series, Midnight Mass) revealing that it includes the likes of A Nightmare on Elm Street's Heather Langenkamp and some of his former collaborators from Hill House!

"As we barrel toward the start of production on @intrepid's new @netflix series THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, based on the work of Christopher Pike, I'm honored and thrilled to announce our cast," Flanagan tweeted. "Portraying the titular club of terminally ill young adults is an amazing group of young actors. The Midnight Club is made up of Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota. And joining them... I'm thrilled to welcome back some familiar faces as Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Matt Biedel join the cast in supporting roles. (Some other familiar faces from previous Intrepid projects to pop up as guest stars along the way.)"

He continued, "And finally... Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp. To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her. I've been dreaming of this project since I was a teenager, and I cannot wait to embark on yet another adventure with my @intrepid partner in crime (and television) Trevor Macy, as well as the fantastic crew we've been cultivating. More to come as we get closer to shooting."

The Midnight Club tells the story of, as noted, a group of terminally ill teens who live at the Rotterdam Home, who assemble together to swap spooky stories at midnight. They eventually all make a pact that whichever of them is the first to pass away, they'll attempt to make contact with the rest of the group from beyond the grave.

The Midnight Club is only one of many young adult horror stories from Christopher Pike, having also written books like The Thirst and Chain Letter series, in addition to Remember Me and Alosha. The upcoming series will also reportedly incorporate mythology from other Pike stories.