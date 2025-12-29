New Fantasy Release is The Perfect Replacement for HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry Fans

It’s absolutely no surprise to anyone with an internet connection or a TikTok account that Heated Rivalry has absolutely taken over, with fans going feral over rivals-to-lovers Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov and the tense beginning to their love story. And while that particular story is on hiatus until Season 2 drops (likely in 2027), the actors who play them, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, aren’t leaving anyone hanging, instead stepping into true fantasy territory in the interim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Williams and Hudson are set to narrate Ember & Ice (we see what you did there), a new, three-episode immersive audio romance from audio erotica company Quinn. The official summary is nothing short of tantalizing in the most Booktok way, reading, “Ember & Ice follows fae princes Dane and Finn from the rival Solari and Lunare kingdoms. The series, set in a richly imagined fantasy world shaped by history, duty, and forbidden desire, is a story about choosing love in defiance of expectation and amplifies every moment of tension, longing, and intimacy.”

It’s A New Kind Of Fantasy

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie for Quinn original audio series ‘EMBER & ICE’



The first two episodes will debut December 30 exclusively on the Quinn App.



(Source: https://t.co/1QZL5XWvUT) pic.twitter.com/r6ppCX0nWO — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 29, 2025

While Quinn is typically known for a more self-insert sort of fantasy, speaking directly to the listener and placing them as the main character, Ember & Ice will be more narrative-based, focusing solely on the main characters, Dane and Finn, and their forbidden romance. When asked about working with the actors, Caroline Spiegel, the founder and CEO of Quinn, said, “Hudson and Connor have a really special chemistry, and we feel incredibly lucky to work with them. The way they connect with audiences and show up in the cultural conversation is exciting to watch.” The new series, which drops the first two episodes on December 30th, comes almost immediately after the Season 1 finale of Heated Rivalry, which aired on December 26th, ensuring that fans won’t be long without their favorite voices and vices.

Quinn is no stranger to working with celebs. While they started as a platform for smaller creators and voice actors, and that is still their focus, they have since branched out, adding names like Kate Moening, Andrew Scott, Jamie Campbell Bower, Manny Jacinto, and Victoria Pedretti to their roster (among quite a few others). Speaking to Gotham Magazine back in 2022, Spiegel said that Quinn “focuses on imagination and the nonphysical, mental aspects of sex,” and was designed by women for women, removing the hypersexualization from the equation.

Are you looking forward to Ember & Ice? Let us know what you’re most excited for in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Heated Rivalry fans are saying.