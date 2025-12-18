7 Best Dramas to Binge on HBO Max Right Now (Dec ’25)

HBO Max has plenty of options for those on the hunt for something to stream this December. The holiday season will see many people spend time with loved ones and have more free time on their hands than usual. So, this month is the ideal time to catch up on newer shows and revisit old favorites on the platform. Luckily, HBO Max excels in the drama category, laying claim to a multitude of acclaimed and award-winning titles. Revered series such as The Sopranos, The Wire, True Detective, and Chernobyl are among HBO Max’s most noteworthy properties. However, the streaming service is home to many more superb dramas that enthrall and mystify audiences.

These seven drama shows are the best and most appropriate to watch this December, and they are all available to stream on HBO Max.

7) Task

Task is HBO Max’s newest crime thriller, and anyone who hasn’t seen its riveting first season needs to stream it this month. In the show, FBI agent and former Catholic priest Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) leads a task force that investigates several armed robberies involving a motorcycle gang in the Philadelphia suburbs. Task separates itself from the majority of crime series thanks to its thorough exploration of its characters, expertly fleshing out Brandis’s tragic backstory. The show doesn’t give too much away about its mystery, and the slow burn of unearthed clues is extremely satisfying. Ruffalo delivers an impressive lead performance, well supported by Tom Pelphrey and Emilia Jones. Task Season 1 was surprisingly overlooked when it aired on HBO Max a few months ago; thus, more people should give it a chance now.

6) Heated Rivalry

Fans of romance TV shows need to start streaming Heated Rivalry because it’s attracting all the buzz right now. Set in the world of professional hockey, stars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) play on rival teams, but their worlds change when they begin to develop feelings for each other. The combination of competitive sports and passionate romance works wonderfully in Heated Rivalry, as its first season delves into the challenging reality of being a queer hockey player and produces a whirlwind love story full of memorable moments between Shane and Ilya. Williams and Storrie have impeccable chemistry, and their characters come across as charming and authentic. Heated Rivalry is one of the best new series in 2025, and HBO Max subscribers should not miss out on the opportunity to discover their new favorite show.

5) Game of Thrones

Although nearly seven years have passed since Game of Thrones ended, it’s always fun to revisit with friends and family around the holidays. Whether watching for the first or tenth time, starting from the beginning is the best way to stream Game of Thrones this month. The ominous phrase, “Winter is Coming,” rings especially true in December, and Game of Thrones is a terrific show to binge while snuggled under a warm blanket when it’s cold outside.

Experiencing Game of Thrones‘ breathtaking battles and unforgettable character moments in the mesmerizing world of Westeros never gets old. Insanely addictive and brimming with captivating story arcs, Game of Thrones is still a top-notch work of television, despite the inferior quality of its final two seasons. Moreover, with the new series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiering in January and House of the Dragon Season 3 arriving in Summer 2026, this is the best time to reimmerse oneself in the Game of Thrones Universe.

4) The White Lotus

The onset of winter makes some want to depart to a sunny paradise, and The White Lotus can partially fulfill that desire. Full of gorgeous scenery in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, each of the show’s three released seasons fixates on affluent individuals and families vacationing at a luxurious resort. These lavish trips aren’t all relaxation and fun, though, as in each storyline, tension brews, and at least one person ends up dead. The White Lotus is unnerving, hilarious, and thrilling all at once, bringing interesting characters and incisive storytelling to TV screens. A scathing commentary on society’s wealthiest and most privileged people, the HBO Max show is easy to binge and definitely warrants multiple re-watches. There’s no better time than December to escape to a warmer destination and fall in love with The White Lotus.

3) IT: Welcome to Derry

IT: Welcome to Derry just concluded its first season on HBO Max, so anyone who hasn’t seen or finished it yet can catch up now. A prequel to IT (2017) and IT: Chapter Two (2019), based on the Stephen King novel, the horror series brings audiences back to Derry, Maine, in the 1960s, where an evil supernatural force terrorizes the community. A new group of kids takes center stage in Welcome to Derry as the disappearance of one boy triggers a string of creepy events in the town. The sinister clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) proves immensely terrifying even when not on the big screen, and Welcome to Derry fascinatingly addresses his backstory. Elsewhere, the IT prequel shines a light on the rich history of Derry, providing a solid foundation for the story that follows. Horror fans simply cannot miss IT: Welcome to Derry and its unforgettable scares this holiday season.

2) Mare of Easttown

It’s never a bad time to rewatch Mare of Easttown, which still reigns as the greatest murder mystery show on HBO Max. In a small Pennsylvania town, detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) grapples with her tumultuous personal life as she investigates the murder of a teenage girl. Mare of Easttown‘s engaging drama and outstanding acting performances solidify the limited series as a binge-worthy masterpiece. Gradually building suspense and executing shocking plot twists before its exhilarating final episode, Mare of Easttown is as good as a crime show gets.

Even after finding out how it ends, there’s a lot to enjoy about the story upon a rewatch. Winslet’s Emmy-winning portrayal of Mare paints a layered portrait of the character’s inner turmoil. Mare’s mother Helen Fahey (Jean Smart), close friend Lori Ross (Julianne Nicholson), and fellow detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) are also major highlights. Few dramas are as engrossing as Mare of Easttown, and the series has aged incredibly well.

1) Mad Men

Mad Men arrived on HBO Max for the first time at the start of this month, and every subscriber should take the opportunity to stream it. Revolving around New York advertising executive Don Draper (Jon Hamm), the AMC period drama depicts the high-pressure environment at the Sterling Cooper agency and details the staff’s lives at home and on Manhattan’s Madison Avenue.

For good reason, Mad Men is considered among the most compelling TV shows of all time. Its intricate character study, sharp dialogue, and immersive 1960s setting cement the series as an enrapturing work of television. This holiday season should offer lots of time for TV lovers to binge Mad Men on HBO Max. Making matters even better, the show is available to stream in 4K. Those who have somehow never seen Mad Men and those who want to revisit the extraordinary seven-season arc have a gift waiting for them on HBO Max.

