New ‘Mayans MC’ Poster Shows Club Prospect in Action

New artwork for Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series coming to FX this fall, has fans excited for the show’s upcoming premiere.

The show’s official twitter page shared an illustration of character Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect for the Mayans Motorcycle Club, riding his chopper in his club cut. He wears a red bandana over his face.

“It’s not a lifestyle, it’s a way of life,” the account captioned the image, tagging the artist, David Flores, as well as the hashtag #MayansFX.

Fans responded to the art with enthusiasm for both it and the show’s premiere.

“This is Fantastic!!!” someone wrote.

“I’m so ready,” wrote another with an excited gif.

Another complimented the bike EZ was riding. “Mayans are gonna have some great looking harley’s,” the person said.

The show has been releasing teasers for the upcoming premiere nearly daily, with the most recent being actor JD Pardo in his role as EZ wearing his prospect badge proudly on his leather vest and holding his fist in his other hand.

“Once you’re in, you’re in,” reads a caption on the graphic that was shared to the shows official Twitter.

In addition to Pardo, the cast of Mayans MC also includes Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, Raoul Trujillo, Michael Irby, Danny Pino, and Sons of Anarchy alum Emilio Rivera, who will be reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez, the President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter, which he originated on SOA.

Creator of both series, Kurt Sutter, recently shared what made Pardo right for the role of EZ.

“I saw his read with a couple other actors and sort of knew what I was looking for,” Sutter said during a San Diego Comic-Con panel, as reported by Variety. “It was one of those things where I knew what I wasn’t looking for and then I saw JD read and there was something interesting and commanding in what he was doing.”

Sutter also revealed that Pardo read for several other Mayans MC characters, but that it simply led to the two of them meeting to see if their vision for “EZ” Reyes was in-sync.

“We had this honest conversation where he told me what he wanted the character to be,” Pardo added. “I told [Kurt], ‘If you give me this opportunity I will not let you down, I will not let FX down, I will not let the fans down.’ “

Fans can finally get in on the action when Mayans MC debuts on FX on Sept. 4.