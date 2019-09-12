New My Little Pony Series Finale Details Revealed

Discovery Family Channel has released the first details for the upcoming series finale of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, the long-running animated series based on Hasbro’s hugely profitable toy line. The finale, which will run 90 minutes and air in primetime, will be followed by a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the series, which has run for ten seasons and over 200 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Originally airing on The Hub, Discovery Family took on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic when its previous network folded, and it has been a hit for the all-ages network since.

While this season is the end of the road for My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic in its current form, the massively popular animated series (which has spawned specials, theatrical films, and a never-ending pile of toy sales for Hasbro) is likely not gone-gone, according to series star Tara Strong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Obviously it’s at an end, but I don’t know that it’s gone forever,” Strong told ComicBook.com. “They’ll probably be back; I’m sure there will be movies and other things. I really doubt that Twilight Sparkle is gone. It won’t be like it was before, but sadly that’s the nature of the business. The show is ending, and at least it’s going out on a high note, and everybody loves the show and will miss it.”

The final season has been a long celebration; in addition to the Rainbow Roadtrip extra-sized special and the introduction of a lesbian couple that introduced some diversity to Equestria, Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic returned for the midseason premiere. In his first appearance in the series, Cheese Sandwich was kind of a rival for Pinkie Pie, but once the two of them came to a mutual understanding, they become good friends. It’s through that lens that his second appearance is viewed, as Pinkie finds Cheese Sandwich for advice finding her bliss.

Launched in 2010, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic follows the magical Princess Twilight Sparkle and her trusted dragon assistant Spike, who live in Ponyville in the enchanted land of Equestria, along with her colorful pony friends – honest Applejack, generous Rarity, kind Fluttershy, loyal Rainbow Dash and fun-loving Pinkie Pie. Together, they teach one another valuable lessons about the most powerful magic of all – the magic of friendship. The series is produced by Allspark Animation for Discovery Family, where it airs on Saturday mornings at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT.