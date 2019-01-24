New ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Trailer Coming Tomorrow

A new trailer for Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, based on the Eisner Award-winning comic book series from Dark Horse Comics, is coming tomorrow (Thursday), according to the show’s social media accounts.

Netflix released the first trailer for The Umbrella Academy in December. Here’s the synopsis for the first season of the Netflix Original:

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

The comic comes from writer and My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, with artist Gabriel Ba. The pair have been churning out comics slowly over the years, but have a long-term plans that will feed enough stories to keep the show going for multiple seasons if the audience support is there.

At CCXP, Way explained how he keeps Netflix apprised of what’s coming next for The Umbrella Academy.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Way tells Collider. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint for what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

Of the eight graphic novels that Way alludes to, Dark Horse Comics has published two in full. The first, The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite, debuted beginning in 2007 and ending in 2008. The sequel, The Umbrella Academy: Dallas, followed in 2008 through 2009.

There was a decade-long hiatus after the conclusion of Dallas. The third graphic novel, The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion, began serialization in 2018 and continues into 2019. Work is reportedly already underway on the fourth Umbrella Academy series.

The Umbrella Academy debuts on Netflix on February 15th.