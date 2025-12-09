New The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Trailer Teases Season 2’s Even Bigger

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be making its return to Hulu with new episodes later this month, and it’s teasing that the series is going to be even bigger for Season 2 with a new trailer. The Amazing World of Gumball made its surprising return after seven long years with not a brand new season of the original show, but instead a brand new show picking up from where the Cartoon Network series originally ended its run. With the original creator behind it all coming back for the new era, the first season made its debut not long ago.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is kicking off Season 2 of its run with Hulu on December 22nd, and with it will be showing off a whole new look for Gumball and Darwin. The first trailer for the animated series addresses this head on as the main duo wants to shake things up by making things even bigger and more explosive than ever before. You can check out the new trailer for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 in action below ahead of its premiere on Hulu.

What to Know for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 will be debuting all of its episodes with Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) on December 22nd in the United States, but will have a different release date and Cartoon Network premiere for fans in international territories. The new series brings back original The Amazing World of Gumball creator Ben Bocquelet as creator and executive producer for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serve as executive producers and series directors, Xav Clarke serves as the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director for the new series.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball features a new trio of voices at the center of it all with Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais. But Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell return from the original series as the voices of Nicole and Richard Watterson, respectively. As the animated series picks up from where the original series left off, there’s still one big cliffhanger that fans are hoping to see resolved in the coming season. Thankfully, that still looks to be the case.

Is Gumball Finally Going to Follow Up on That Cliffhanger?

The final episode of The Amazing World of Gumball saw Gumball’s greatest foe, Rob, emerge from the mysterious Void, and the new series has yet to address this major leftover question. But rather than just forgetting about it entirely in order to kick off this new era of the franchise, creator Ben Bocquelet did confirm in an interview with Paste that there is an episode coming soon that will finally follow up on this cliffhanger that has had fans questioning things for seven years now.

“We’re making everyone earn it,” Bocquelet stated about the planned episode. “It’s a really lovely episode and I think it puts a twist on things that’s quite exciting.” While the creator is playing coy about how this cliffhanger is going to be followed up on, and this new trailer doesn’t offer any hints, it’s another cool reason to look forward to what might be coming in the new season later this month.

