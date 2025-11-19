Cartoon Network Fan Favorite Series Announces New Season For Hulu

While Cartoon Network might still be a cable television network, this doesn’t mean that the Warner Bros channel isn’t getting with the times. Many of its series don’t just find homes in the world of streaming; there have been some animated shows that completely bypass the airwaves to arrive on streaming services. In recent memory, one of Cartoon Network’s biggest stars made a comeback for a sequel series that many fans didn’t see coming. Following the show’s first season, it appears as though the cable network wasted little time in confirming that a second season was arriving on Hulu, sooner than you might expect.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, the sequel series to The Amazing World of Gumball, arrived on Hulu earlier this summer. Taking place in the world of the titular character, the new show didn’t age up the characters dramatically, but it did ensure that the blue feline continued to participate in outlandish adventures. The second season of this sequel show will arrive on December 22nd, making for quite a holiday surprise for animation fans. While this announcement confirms the North American release, internationally, Gumball’s wonderfully weird world will arrive on Cartoon Network and HBO Max in February of next year.

Gumball’s Past, Present, & Future

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball arrived almost seven years after the end of the first series, with the creators of the original returning to the Cartoon Network property. In an interview with Animation Magazine earlier this year, series co-creator Matt Layzell discussed how the team wanted to return to where they had left off: “We really wanted this to be kind of a continuation of where the show left off, so we wanted more of the same great Gumball stories, like returning to some of our favorite characters. Really doing more of the same and trying to elevate things and tell new stories with the characters we already had. That was the mission, to do as good and even better than what fans were already familiar with.”

Luckily, the sequel series brought back its original voice acting cast to once again return to the city of Elmore. The list of voice actors includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as Anais, Teresa Gallagher as Nicole, and Dan Russell as Richard. There have been numerous examples of animated series in the past creating two seasons for a renewal, so it will be interesting to see if Gumball and company return for a third. Gumball's latest series arriving on Hulu might come as a surprise to many, considering Cartoon Network regularly releases many of its series on HBO Max, but in the streaming game, the animation medium remains a hot ticket item.

