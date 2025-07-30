The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Pays Tribute to One Piece With Hilarious Crossover

Following the smash hit known as The Amazing World of Gumball on Cartoon Network, six seasons and nearly two hundred and fifty episodes weren’t enough for the blue feline and his eccentric family. Earlier this month, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball took on the torch as the sequel series landed on Hulu with its first season. In the past, Gumball and Darwin have been more than willing to pay tribute to the anime world, with nods to Dragon Ball and other franchises being fair game. With the latest season, Gumball’s dear old dad hints at holding an item that appears to be ripped straight from One Piece’s Thousand Sunny.

For those looking for more specifics on this hilarious easter egg, the anime reference takes place in the fourth episode of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball’s first season. Richard, Gumball and Darwin’s dad, is attempting to recall a certain “thing” to make sure that his wife Nicole’s family reunion won’t be a disaster. In presenting a number of different items to Nicole to clarify what the object is, Richard comes across a certain straw hat that appears as though it was swiped directly from Monkey D. Luffy’s head. While Gumball’s dad is about as far from becoming the king of the pirates as possible, his affable nature might have him fit right into the world of the Grand Line.

hulu

Gumball’s Bright Future

In a recent interview with outlet Tell-Tale TV, series creator Ben Bocquelet confirmed that a second season for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has yet to be confirmed but he is already working on future episodes with his team all the same. Specifically, Bocquelet said the following, “It all depends on the audience response to this new season. I hope it’s massive. I mean, I’m already writing new episodes for potential season eight, but it’s not greenlit just yet. It’s a miracle we’re still allowed to exist.”

The creator continued, “I’m happy to have a job. I’m happy that people are excited to watch it, you know, I’m happy to go to [San Diego Comic Con], like meeting American fans for the first time, like ever, the audience that I’ve never met. Right now, it’s all looking up for us. I don’t think we’re a staple of pop culture or anything, but that’s not for me to say, you know.”

If you want to jump into this new sequel series, Gumball’s return is currently housed on Hulu, making for a big departure from when the animated show was only on Cartoon Network. Consisting of twenty episodes total, the first installments once again prove that Bocquelet and his team haven’t missed a beat when it comes to packing this surreal world with hilarious jokes and crossovers.

Want to see where else the Straw Hat Pirates will appear in Western culture?