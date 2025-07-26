The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Creators Talk Upcoming “Social Commentary”

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is right around the corner as the Cartoon Network sequel series is slated to hit Hulu on July 28th. With the series already confirmed for a staggering forty-episode order, the creators responsible for Gumball’s return aren’t being shy when it comes to diving back into this world. In a new interview, executive producers Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain discussed the animated show’s return and how the surreal adventures will be delivering commentary on real-life events when it arrives on the screen next week.

To start, Matt Layzell chatted with Animation Magazine about the opening episodes, “The first was a story that came from a real kid place, like something that we’d gone through personally, or we’d seen someone experience in high school, an awkward type of situation, or some sort of family dynamic funny story. The second was more of a social commentary on something happening in the world now and trying to put a funny spin on it. The third was, in classic Gumball fashion, like more of an experimental episode, something that really used a special animation technique or focused in on a specific character that we’d tell this crazy story through. So, as we were shaping the season, that’s how we’d go about each episode. Either of those categories we were sure to dig in on it and make it the best version of what it could be.”

Gumball Continued

Luckily, those involved with returning to the animated world are more than happy to stick to what made the original series such a hit. During the interview, Layzell noted that they are looking to stick to the source material that made the show a hit on Cartoon Network, “We really wanted this to be kind of a continuation of where the show left off, so we wanted more of the same great Gumball stories, like returning to some of our favorite characters. Really doing more of the same and trying to elevate things and tell new stories with the characters we already had. That was the mission, to do as good and even better than what fans were already familiar with.”

Layzell also discussed working on the series once again following the conclusion of The Amazing World of Gumball, “Making Gumball, you kind of have your blinders on. It’s such a cool sandbox to play in and you’re building off of six seasons of what I think is the best animated TV show out there. You’re in it and you have to try and pop your own ideas and really challenge everyone working on it to elevate what they’re doing. I just got consumed with that, and that’s part of the beauty of Gumball, in that it is its own special world and you can really get lost in there.”

