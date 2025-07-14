The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Debuts Trailer 7 Years After Original Series’ End

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a brand new series picking up seven years after The Amazing World of Gumball came to an end with Cartoon Network, and the first full trailer for the new series has been dropped ahead of its premiere. The Amazing World of Gumball has been working on a seventh season of the classic animated series for some time, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that it was confirmed that the show’s new era would be going by an entirely new title to kick things off properly. Now it’s time to get ready for more wacky adventures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball brings back much of the creative team behind the original series, and introduces all sorts of new talents to showcase a new season of the long running Gumball franchise. Premiering with Hulu later this July, we finally have gotten a full look at what to expect from these new episodes with the first trailer for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball that you can check out below as released by Disney Kids.

Play video

When Does New Gumball Come Out?

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 28th for fans in the United States, and October 6th with Cartoon Network and HBO Max across EMEA, Latin America and APAC. It’s an official continuation of the original series as well with original creator Ben Bocquelet returning for the new series as creator and executive producer for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serve as executive producers and series directors, Xav Clarke serves as the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes the new series will be running for as of this time, however.

This new era of Gumball will also see some new additions to the voice cast for its main trio of kids. New stars joining the line up include Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais. But it’s been revealed that Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will be returning from The Amazing World of Gumball as the voices of their parents, Nicole and Richard Watterson, respectively. Much of the extended voice cast has yet to be revealed as of this time either.

Hulu

What Will The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Be About?

As we get ready for its premiere later this month, Hulu and Cartoon Network tease The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball as such, “Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!”

Gumball franchise creator Ben Bocquelet also teased fans with the fact that we’re finally going to see what’s coming after that cliffhanger seen at the end of The Amazing World of Gumball Season 6. With Rob teasing a potential Void apocalypse coming in the final episode, fans have been waiting seven years to see what’s to come from such a tease. It’s yet to be revealed how this will be followed up on, of course, but it’s yet another big reason to be excited for all of the new episodes and adventures coming our way soon.