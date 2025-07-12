The Amazing World of Gumball Promises to Finally Explore Its Biggest Cliffhanger

The Amazing World of Gumball is coming back later this month with a brand new series, and the creator behind it all is promising that The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will finally pick up from that original series’ massive cliffhanger. The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a brand new continuation of the original series that ended its run with Cartoon Network seven years ago, and it will be bringing back much of the creative talent that was behind the original series for this new effort. And because it’s an official continuation, there’s a certain cliffhanger it’s going to explore as well.

The final episode of The Amazing World of Gumball ends with Gumball’s long time foe Rob emerging from the mysterious Void he was trapped in years before. Warning that he was transforming the town in order to save them from this Void, the show ends before fans got to see what happens next. Speaking to Paste, series creator Ben Bocquelet teased that they are making fans “earn it” when it comes to following up on this longtime cliffhanger at last.

Gumball’s Biggest Cliffhanger Finally Returns in New Series

“We’re making everyone earn it,” The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball and The Amazing World of Gumball series creator Ben Bocquelet stated. “It’s a really lovely episode and I think it puts a twist on things that’s quite exciting.” The creator might be playing coy with how the cliffhanger will be resolved in the new series, but it’s certainly exciting as it was one of the serialized story elements that fans were really drawn to in the original. Now that we’re finally getting an answer to the void’s mystery, it could also mark the start of this new era. Thankfully it won’t be too much longer until the new series hits, either.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 28th for fans in the United States, and October 6th with Cartoon Network and HBO Max across EMEA, Latin America and APAC. Serving as a Season 7 to the original series, Ben Bocquelet returns for this new series as creator and executive producer for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serve as executive producers and series directors, Xav Clarke will be the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director.

What to Know for New Gumball

The voice cast for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is going to have a mix of new and returning talents too. Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will be returning from the previous series as the voices of Nicole and Richard Watterson, respectively, with new additions including Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais. As for what to expect from the new series, Hulu and Cartoon Network tease The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball ahead of its debut as such:

“Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!”

