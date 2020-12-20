New WandaVision Television Spot Puts Vision to Work

✖

A fresh WandaVision television spot dropped in the midst of Saturday Night Live, showing fans of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe show a few new snippets from the production. For the most part, the spot matches one that was released earlier this week, with a few new updates — including one that puts Vision at desk job typing away on what appears to be a typewriter or calculator.

Then there's a quick sequence of shots featuring a spinning mobile hanging over the crib of what's presumed to be one of the Vision twins. You can see the thirty-second spot below.

OKAY EVERYONE NEW WANDAVISION SPOT pic.twitter.com/BRdcsEVa7e — Walt M-L🍓Mando finale spoilers!!! (@walt_latham) December 20, 2020

WandaVision is Marvel Studios' first foray into television, a move that will flesh out the MCU even further with a handful of shows scheduled throughout the year. According to studio head Kevin Feige, streaming is the future of the outfit.

"Streaming is 100 percent the future and where consumers want to watch things," Feige told Emmy Magazine earlier this month. "And hopefully, they'll want to watch our long-form narrative series. An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie. You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually."

In the same article, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer would pull inspiration from Friends, in addition many other iconic sitcoms throughout the ages.

“I knew there was a sort of wonder and sincerity to the two of them. Then you combine that with the world of sitcom, which on its face is false and ridiculous. But when you peer into it, it’s calm and warm and enmeshed without shared sense of what home is, what family is, and what this country is. So, we preserved the sanctity of their relationship and gave it a spin. This goes far beyond the banter-y stuff.”

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ January 15th.

Who do you think will end up being the show's big bad? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat all things MCU!