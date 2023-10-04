The Walking Dead Universe is descending upon New York Comic Con 2023. AMC announced NYCC attendees will be the first to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season finale (premiering October 15th on AMC and AMC+) and will receive an exclusive first look at new scenes and teasers from the network's 2024 series, including The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Orphan Black: Echoes, and Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire season 2. The convention, which returns to the Javits Center October 12th—October 15th, is set to host a post-season panel Q&A with Daryl Dixon showrunner David Zabel, executive producer Greg Nicotero, and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple.

The Ones Who Live sneak peek, followed by the Daryl Dixon screening and Q&A, will take place Thursday, October 12th, from 4:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. ET on the Empire Stage. AMC's full lineup and schedule is below.

AMC released the first footage from the retitled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the upcoming spin-off series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), during its San Diego Comic-Con panel in July. The annual confab is also where AMC announced early second season pickups for Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City, the New York-set spin-off following Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

New York Comic Con 2023: AMC Networks Schedule





Thursday, October 12th from 4:15pm – 6:15pm; Empire Stage



The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Orphan Black: Echoes sneak peeks

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season finale screening: "Coming Home"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Q&A

Thursday, October 12th from 7:30pm – 9:30pm; Room 405

Fans can join HIDIVE for the world premiere of the English dub of The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes followed by a Q&A hosted by Jacki Jing and featuring stars of the English dub, including voice actors Gabriel Regojo (voice of Karou) and Patricia Duran (voice of Anzu).

Friday, October 13th from 4:30-5:30pm; Main Stage



Following the October 6th premiere of new movie V/H/S/85 on Shudder, AMC brings together directors from each installment to talk about their respective films, the horror genre today, the evolution of the franchise and what's to come for the V/H/S panel: David Bruckner (V/H/S/1), Chloe Okuno (V/H/S/94), Natasha Kermani (V/H/S/85), Jason Eisener (V/H/S/2), and Tyler McIntyre (V/H/S/99), among others.

