Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Xander, Dies at 54

Nicholas Brendon, the actor who played the beloved Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer for all seven seasons, has passed away. His family announced the news of Brendan’s death in a statement. He was 54. Brendon was a huge star on one of the biggest TV shows of the 1990s, as he appeared as part of the Scooby Gang, the group that helped Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) in her battle against vampires, demons, and monsters in Sunnydale, California. Brendon’s death comes after years of struggles, and his family revealed how he died and what the actor was doing before his sad passing.

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“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes,” the statement to The Hollywood Reporter read. “Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

Nicholas Brendon Dies at 54

Image by Nicholas Brendon / CC BY 4.0

The family noted he died of natural causes, but his family also mentioned how he had “struggles in the past.” However, they indicated these were not responsible for his death as he had been on medications and a treatment plan to “manage his diagnosis.” His family continued by saying that Brendon was “optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.” They then asked for privacy at this time as they grieve and celebrate his life.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Nicholas Brendan wanted to be a baseball player when he was in high school, but he decided to go in a different direction and enjoyed his breakout role early on when Joss Whedon cast him as Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Brendon was 25 when he got this role, and he played the popular character for all seven seasons of the show.

For his performance as Xander, Brendon received Saturn Award nominations in 1998 and 1999 for Best Genre TV Actor and again in 2000 for Best Supporting Actor. After the series ended, he remained connected as he worked first-hand on the spinoff comics centering on his character. Brendon also took part in conventions over the years and excited his fans when he recorded himself reading fan fiction they wrote about his character.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Alyson Hannigan (Willow) left a touching tribute to her long-time friend on Instagram. “My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP.”

However, his career didn’t go as smoothly after Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended. His first pilot after the series was not picked up, and then he appeared on Kitchen Confidential, but that was cancelled after one season. His biggest role after Buffy came when he joined the cast of Criminal Minds as Kevin Lynch, an FBI technical analyst who dated the BAU technical analyst Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) on the series. He appeared for seven seasons as a recurring cast member.

In 2010, he had a four-episode arc on Private Practice, but he began to struggle after he left Criminal Minds. Brendon battled depression and substance abuse for years, which led to some problems with the law. It was these issues that led to several arrests and court cases that effectively ended his acting career. However, as his family said, he had begun to turn things around after health problems began to slow him down. In 2021, Brendon underwent spinal surgery after a fall and then developed paralysis in his legs, which led to another surgery. His spinal cord was punctured, and in 2022, he suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

Nicholas Brendon is survived by his twin brother, Kelly Donovan. Brendon was also married twice (Teressa DiFiglia from 2001 to 2006 and Moonda Tee from 2014 to 2015), but he had no children.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time.