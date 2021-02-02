Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 Nominees Announced, Kenan Thompson to Host

By Charlie Ridgely

It's once again time for kids around the country to make their voices heard, selecting their favorite movies, TV, music, games and more. Nickelodeon announced on Tuesday that the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards will air on Sunday, March 13th. Longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson will host this year's festivities.

“Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can’t wait to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards," said Thompson, former star of All That and Kenan & Kel. "Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It’s going to come fast and cold, but it’s not my first rodeo–you know what I’m saying? So, bring on the slime and let’s do this!”

Using virtual technology due to the pandemic, this year's show will have people taking part from all around the world.

In addition to the premiere date and host announcement, Nickelodeon revealed the full list of nominees for this year's Kids' Choice Awards. You can take a look at every category below!

Favorite Kids TV Show

Alexa & Katie
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Henry Danger
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven’s Home

Favorite Family TV Show

black-ish
Cobra Kai
Fuller House
The Mandalorian
Stranger Things
Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior Junior
LEGO Masters
The Masked Singer
The Voice

Favorite Animated Series

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
The Loud House
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Female TV Star

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Male TV Star

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Favorite Movie

Dolittle
Hamilton
Hubie Halloween
Mulan
Sonic the Hedgehog
Wonder Woman 1984

Favorite Movie Actress

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)
Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)
Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)
Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)
Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

Favorite Movie Actor

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)
Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)
Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)
Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)
Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

Favorite Animated Movie

Onward
The Croods: A New Age
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Trolls World Tour
Scoob!
Soul

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

Favorite Female Music Artist

Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Music Artist

Justin Bieber
Drake
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Harry Styles
The Weeknd 

Favorite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic

Favorite Music Collaboration

“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey
“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Favorite Song

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd
“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift
“Dynamite” by BTS
“Toosie Slide” by Drake
“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes
“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

Favorite Global Music Star

BTS (Asia)
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Master KG (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

Favorite Female Social Star

Emma Chamberlain
Charli D’Amelio
GamerGirl
Addison Rae
JoJo Siwa
Maddie Ziegler 

Favorite Male Social Star

James Charles
Jason Derulo
David Dobrik
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World

Favorite Female Sports Star

Simone Biles
Alex Morgan
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
Megan Rapinoe
Serena Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star

Tom Brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
Russell Wilson

Favorite Video Game

Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fortnite
Minecraft
Pokémon GO
Roblox

