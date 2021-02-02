Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 Nominees Announced, Kenan Thompson to Host

It's once again time for kids around the country to make their voices heard, selecting their favorite movies, TV, music, games and more. Nickelodeon announced on Tuesday that the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards will air on Sunday, March 13th. Longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson will host this year's festivities.

“Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can’t wait to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards," said Thompson, former star of All That and Kenan & Kel. "Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It’s going to come fast and cold, but it’s not my first rodeo–you know what I’m saying? So, bring on the slime and let’s do this!”

Using virtual technology due to the pandemic, this year's show will have people taking part from all around the world.

In addition to the premiere date and host announcement, Nickelodeon revealed the full list of nominees for this year's Kids' Choice Awards. You can take a look at every category below!