Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr. and More To Appear at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., and more will appear at the 2021 Nickelodeon‘s Kids’ Choice Awards. After announcing that Kenan Thompson will host the event, with a headline performance by Justin Bieber, ViacomCBS today revealed other celebrities who are appearing at the event. The list of guests includes Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Liza Koshy, Jennifer Garner, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Marsai Martin, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane, and Iain Armitage. The event airs live on Saturday, March 13th.

The event also reunites iCarly cast members Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) to present this year’s KCA for “Favorite Movie.” The show ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons and will return for a revival series on Paramount+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other Nickelodeon talent appearing at the event include JoJo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay, Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle), Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne (Unfiltered), and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan).

The event will also feature, according to a press release, “live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage; second screen live voting all night long where fans stay in control; a KCA award presented by one lucky family chosen during the show; and an exclusive sneak peek clip from PAW Patrol: The Movie. Additionally, Nickelodeon is harnessing the power of augmented reality (AR) to bring the gooey green slime of the Kids’ Choice Awards into fans’ worlds in a brand-new way. In the Do Not Touch app, viewers can fly the iconic KCA blimp and dump slime all over their homes. The app creates the interactive experience by using a mobile device’s camera to detect real world objects.”

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Fans can currently cast vote for the Kids’ Choice Awards at the event’s official website and via the Screens Up mobile app. They can also cast their votes through social media on Twitter.

Nickelodeon Productions is the studio behind Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon’s Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford also serve as executive producers. Glenn Weiss directs the ceremony.